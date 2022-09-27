Read full article on original website
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
pghcitypaper.com
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
murrysville.com
Mo Jazz Music Festival
Mo Jazz Music Festival Ep10 Welcome to the Mo Jazz Music Festival. Here at Jazz Forward Initiative, Inc. we have expanded our search to include local, regional, and truly national bands performing live at our FREE, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and family friendly event. Hope you like the performances. http://www.mojazz.net/
murrysville.com
Sudzin Country
Sudzin Country "Sudzin Country" is country and bluegrass music interview shows with a song or two by the artist. Some of the shows teach a country dance in the show.
themeparktourist.com
Kennywood Release Statement After Shooting, Park To Reopen For Fall Fest On Sept 30
UPDATE September 27 - Kennywood has made an official statement after the incident which took place on Saturday night where two people were shot in the leg inside the park with another being treated for a graze wound". The statement from Kennywood General Manager, Mark Pauls reiterates the security protocols...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Millvale music festival, 5K races and more in the Shaler area
The Millvale Music Harvest Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Millvale Riverfront Park. The free concert features Shelf Life String Band, Aris Paul Band, Steel Mill Rising, Black Ridge and Kiss Me Deadly. Trunk or Treat. Shaler Township will hold a Trunk or Treat in Kiwanis...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Kick-Start the Fall Season with these October Events
Experience a long-standing Washington County tradition while supporting the Mt. Pleasant Township VFC at the Hickory Apple Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, nearly 100 unique crafters, and live demonstrations of skills from blacksmithing to wood turning at this celebration of all things apple!. Come hungry for traditional fair food plus homemade...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
Square One announces closure in Regent Square
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Native Son Receives Esteemed Award from Dance Magazine
An award celebrating “living legends who’ve made a lasting impact on dance” has gone to Pittsburgh native Kyle Abraham. Dance Media Foundation, in conjunction with Dance Magazine, announced five awardees for the 65th annual Dance Magazine Awards: Abraham, Lucinda Childs, Herman Cornejo, Brenda Dixon Gottschild and Dianne McIntyre. Past awards have gone to the likes of Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse.
Local grandmother helps students cross street where grandson was hit, killed by car in July
PITTSBURGH — Every school day this school year, Dashieba Wilder has been helping about two dozen kids cross Johnston Avenue and get on and off the bus each morning and afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Arrest warrant issued for driver accused of hitting, killing child riding bike in Glen Hazel...
butlerradio.com
Mars Area School District Card Benefits Older Residents
Residents in the Mars Area School District who are over the age of 65 now have a chance to see the district’s sporting events for free. The district announced they are unveiling a new “Blue and Gold Card” which offers free admission to anyone over 65-years-old in the district.
Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood
ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
pghcitypaper.com
Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers
Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
wtae.com
Relative of Kennywood gunshot victim shares details of event
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The relative of a man who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin shared their story Tuesday. Brandon Ward is one of the people who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park, and his mother-in-law Jill Simonetta said a fight between two groups of teenagers broke out next to Ward, his wife Lorrie Metrovich, who is Simonetta's daughter, and the couple's 10-year old daughter.
pghcitypaper.com
The Hungry Cowgirl delivers tasty — and affordable — Tex-Mex
When I stumbled upon The Hungry Cowgirl Cocina on the restaurant's. opening day, coincidentally, I was browsing through Uber Eats for something different, and The Hungry Cowgirl delivered. But the folks behind the business say they’re only just beginning. The restaurant, which opened on Sept. 21, is a new...
wtae.com
Rainbow over Pittsburgh makes for beautiful view
PITTSBURGH — Storms hit parts of our area with rain, thunder and lightning on Tuesday. They left a sight to see this afternoon. Watch the video player above for our Action Cam footage of this rainbow right over downtown Pittsburgh!
