ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Foo Fighters to hold tribute show for Taylor Hawkins at Forum

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWkb5_0iBcTOHV00
Taylor Hawkins performs in London in 2018. | Photo courtesy of Ralph_PH/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Foo Fighters will host an all-star tribute concert to their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at the Kia Forum Tuesday night, with more than 50 big-name guest artists expected to take part and likely jam late into the night.

It will be the second of two of tribute shows the band will host in honor of Hawkins, a 26-time Grammy nominee and 11-time winner who grew up in Laguna Beach.

The first tribute took place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium — and ran some six hours and featured more than 50 songs.

Tuesday’s show — featuring musicians from Pearl Jam, Nirvana, the Police, Motley Crue, Black Sabbath, Rush, Led Zeppelin, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Queen, among numerous others — is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and is sold out.

The online entertainment website Consequence called the Wembley show “a cathartic six-hour celebration of a rock legend” that focused on a theme of “family.” It featured the Foo Fighters as the backup band for the large array of performers before the Foo Fighters themselves took the spotlight for a headlining set.

Hawkins died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, where he and the band were scheduled to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic before headlining at Lollapalooza Brazil.

Toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines, according to a statement from the Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Following his death, the band canceled all its upcoming concerts, including two planned shows at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour was scheduled to begin in late April, with the Los Angeles shows planned for Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

Tuesday’s show will feature a veritable who’s-who of rock, including Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic; Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron; Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones; the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith; Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor; The Police’s Stewart Copeland; Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, and Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Others guest include Joan Jett, Pink, Tommy Lee, Kesha, Travis Barker, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus and Nancy Wilson.

A full list can be found at foofighters.com.

The Foo Fighters announced Hawkins’ death in March on social media, saying “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Hawkins’ wife, Alison, tweeted at the time, “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. … As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance. …

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Born Feb. 17, 1972, in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins’ family moved in 1976 to Laguna Beach, where Hawkins grew up, graduating from Laguna Beach High School in 1990.

Hawkins played in the Orange County-based band Sylvia before becoming the drummer for Canadian rock singer Sass Jordan. From June 1995 until March 1997, Hawkins was Morissette’s drummer on the tour supporting her 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” and her 1996 “Can’t Not” Tour.

Hawkins began his association with Foo Fighters in February 1997 when he replaced William Goldsmith as the band’s drummer for its second album, “The Colour and the Shape.”

Following the album’s release, frontman Dave Grohl called Hawkins to seek recommendations for the band’s new drummer. Grohl was under the impression that Hawkins would not leave Morissette’s touring band because she was a bigger act than Foo Fighters at the time.

To Grohl’s surprise, Hawkins volunteered to join the band himself, explaining that he wanted to be a drummer in a rock band rather than for a solo act. The band announced Hawkins would be the new drummer on March 18, 1997.

Hawkins, a Hidden Hills resident, is survived by his wife and their three children.

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Geddy Lee
Person
Kesha
Person
Geezer Butler
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Los Angeles Times

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Foo Fighters#Rock Band#Kia Forum#Consequence#Wembley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Q 105.7

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy