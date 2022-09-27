ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cleveland Eaton
Person
Cadet
Person
Ramsey Lewis
24/7 Wall St.

David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard

David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night. “If (the) symphony orchestra was invented in the 21st Century, what music would they play?” asked Batiste in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vinyl#Jazz#Solar Wind#Columbia#Kuvo
People

Pharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Musician, Dead at 81

Pharoah Sanders has died. He was 81. Sanders' record label, Luaka Bop, shared the news in a tweet Saturday morning. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s

We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
MUSIC
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Godsmack - 'Surrender'

Boston rockers Godsmack are making their return after four years with a tease from their upcoming eighth studio album. Listen to the new single “Surrender” now, and all day today on your favorite Audacy Rock stations!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
guitar.com

A guitar store in Canada is selling ten ultra-rare Pete Cornish pedals… for over £12,000

A Canadian guitar shop has listed a bundle of ten ultra-rare Pete Cornish guitar pedals for sale online, with an asking price of over £12,000. Listed on Reverb yesterday (25 September), Canadian guitar store Gear Garage has listed an exclusive range of guitar pedals by Pete Cornish for sale – including a Super Chorus, a TES delay and a P-1, the world’s first double isolated fuzz pedal.
GUITAR
thehypemagazine.com

Judas Priest’s Ian Hill On The Band’s Tour With Queensryche, Working With Stock Aitken Waterman, Future Plans & More

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ Gets Deluxe Reissue Treatment Including Unreleased Tracks

Hunky Dory, David Bowie’s classic album that yielded “Changes” and “Life on Mars?” will be the focus of an upcoming deluxe reissue that collects unreleased home demos, live recordings, radio sessions, and more from the rock legend’s fertile 1971. Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory), arriving Nov. 25 as a 4CD/1Blu-ray set, features 48 unreleased tracks in total, including Bowie’s own home and hotel recordings for tracks that wound up on Hunky Dory, as well as unreleased songs like “King of the City,” “Tired of My Life” (later partially revisited for Scary Monsters’ “It’s No Game”), “Right On...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy