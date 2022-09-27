Read full article on original website
Body found near old Alliance Kmart
A dead body was recently found near the old Kmart building in Alliance. "On behalf of Chief Lukens in response to numerous rumors, there was a deceased party located in the field near Kmart," Alliance Police Department said. "This was not a student, but an adult female who sadly took her own life in an apparent suicide."
Olivares receives Distinguished Alumni Award at Chadron State College
CHADRON – Dora Olivares will receive Chadron State College’s Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) during Homecoming Oct. 1. Mark Brohman is also a DAA honoree. Distinguished Young Alumni award recipients include Dr. Nisha Durand, Ryan Hieb, and Dr. T.J. Thomson (in absentia). Family Tree Awards will be conferred upon the Guzman and Brown families.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Barrel House in Rushville officially changes hands
For the past 22 years, Mick and Mary Tiensvold welcomed in customers to the Barrel House in Rushville. But the couple has decided to move to another chapter and new ownership has taken over. The new owners may be new to Barrel House but are familiar faces around Rushville and...
News Channel Nebraska
Joint school district budget hearing draws passionate audience
About 80 people turned out last night for a joint budget hearing for the Chadron and Crawford school districts. Such multi-unit hearings are required by a new state law whenever a taxing unit’s total property taxes exceed a set growth limit from the previous year – 2% for school districts.
Eagles have rematch against New Mexico Highlands, and Adams State
CHADRON, Neb. – September 28, 2022 – The Chadron State College volleyball team hits the road this week to take on New Mexico Highlands, (3-11, 0-6 RMAC) on Friday September 30th at 6 p.m. and Adams State (4-10, 1-5 RMAC) on Saturday October 1st at 3 p.m. The...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history.
