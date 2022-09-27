ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawes County, NE

Panhandle Post

Body found near old Alliance Kmart

A dead body was recently found near the old Kmart building in Alliance. "On behalf of Chief Lukens in response to numerous rumors, there was a deceased party located in the field near Kmart," Alliance Police Department said. "This was not a student, but an adult female who sadly took her own life in an apparent suicide."
ALLIANCE, NE
sheridancountyjournalstar.net

Barrel House in Rushville officially changes hands

For the past 22 years, Mick and Mary Tiensvold welcomed in customers to the Barrel House in Rushville. But the couple has decided to move to another chapter and new ownership has taken over. The new owners may be new to Barrel House but are familiar faces around Rushville and...
RUSHVILLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Joint school district budget hearing draws passionate audience

About 80 people turned out last night for a joint budget hearing for the Chadron and Crawford school districts. Such multi-unit hearings are required by a new state law whenever a taxing unit’s total property taxes exceed a set growth limit from the previous year – 2% for school districts.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Eagles have rematch against New Mexico Highlands, and Adams State

CHADRON, Neb. – September 28, 2022 – The Chadron State College volleyball team hits the road this week to take on New Mexico Highlands, (3-11, 0-6 RMAC) on Friday September 30th at 6 p.m. and Adams State (4-10, 1-5 RMAC) on Saturday October 1st at 3 p.m. The...
CHADRON, NE

