NFL survivor picks continue to get mowed down by frequent upsets in the early weeks of 2022. Last week it was the Chiefs, Chargers, and Bills doing the damage. However, there is some relatively good news for sharper players. While the overall public survival rate after last week is down to just 15 percent by our estimate, the value-driven survivor picks we've recommended to our subscribers have won at almost three times that rate so far. Once again, the football pool experts at PoolGenius are here to help you find the best Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO