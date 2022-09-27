Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
FOX Sports
Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 4?
Three weeks are done and dusted in the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of weekly action available for Aussie viewers in Week 4. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 4 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Every week can feel like a "must-win" in fantasy football, but no one ever wants to start 1-3 or, gasp, 0-4. If you're in that position, you need to pull out all the stops to secure a victory, and that starts with making the right start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup advice on all the toughest calls, such as Tom Brady, Devin Singletary, Rashod Bateman, Pat Freiermuth, and many, many more.
Sporting News
Is Jaylen Waddle playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football
Jaylen Waddle has blossomed into one of the best fantasy WRs in the NFL thanks to his unique combination of big-play ability and high-reception totals. However, with a "questionable" designation hanging over his head prior to Week 4's Thursday Night Football showdown in Cincinnati, the young Dolphins' star is suddenly a worry for his fantasy owners. Knowing the latest injury updates on Waddle (and his QB) will be crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB questionable for Bengals game with back, ankle issues
The Dolphins' Week 3 victory over the Bills did not come without a price. Miami, which is on a short turnaround following its 21-19 victory over Buffalo, will head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in a "Thursday Night Football" matchup. Whether starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be able to play remains to be seen.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Showdown tournaments
There will be plenty of high-scoring stars on the field when the Dolphins and Bengals meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. However, if you're putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, you can't pick all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tee Higgins without majorly sacrificing elsewhere. We're taking a bit more balance approach with our squad in the hopes of bringing home some NFL DFS cash.
Sporting News
Where will Chiefs vs. Buccaneers be played? Latest news on 'Sunday Night Football' location after Hurricane Ian
The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup is one of the most anticipated games on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The contest is a rematch of Super Bowl 55, which Tampa Bay won 31-9 after putting relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Now, the 27-year-old will look to earn revenge in what may be his last game against Tom Brady.
Sporting News
Mac Jones injury update: Patriots' Bill Belichick says 'day by day' 12 times while addressing QB's status
Bill Belichick captured the attention of NFL fans and reporters with his famed "on to Cincinnati" news conference in 2014. He did it again Wednesday by repeating a phrase 12 times during a news conference. This time, Belichick was being asked about the status of his second-year quarterback Mac Jones,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Expert NFL Survivor Pool Picks, Tips, Advice Week 4
NFL survivor picks continue to get mowed down by frequent upsets in the early weeks of 2022. Last week it was the Chiefs, Chargers, and Bills doing the damage. However, there is some relatively good news for sharper players. While the overall public survival rate after last week is down to just 15 percent by our estimate, the value-driven survivor picks we've recommended to our subscribers have won at almost three times that rate so far. Once again, the football pool experts at PoolGenius are here to help you find the best Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks.
Sporting News
Jerry Jones continues praise for Cowboys QB Cooper Rush: 'Makeup of a top quarterback'
Cooper Rush is 2-0 in his starts since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was injured Week 1 against the Buccaneers. And with that hot start, he has continued to be the recipient of effusive praise from owner Jerry Jones. Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Rush has "the...
Sporting News
Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers: Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert among easy calls for start 'em, sit 'em decisions
We're still in the discovery portion of the 2022 fantasy football season, and through three weeks, we're gradually learned more about workloads, target trends, and matchups. Plenty of teams are playing fast and loose with their ever-evolving weekly game plans, though, so we certainly don't know everything, but that's not going to stop us from putting together a Week 4 fantasy sleepers list for you. This week's list includes low-hanging fruit like handcuff RBs Khalil Herbert and Jamaal Williams and bolder calls on WRs like Elijah Moore and Geno Smith.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones affecting Week 4 WR rankings
As Week 4 of the NFL season nears, fantasy football owners need to monitor the statuses of several key pass catchers who failed to suit up last week. Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow were the most notable wide receivers to miss game action, and their statuses for Week 4 are up in the air. Knowing the latest injury updates for these WRs is important as you ready your Week 4 WR rankings and waiver wire pickups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Week 4 Fantasy Busts: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Zay Jones among risky 'starts'
As we get more matchup numbers and see how each team is divvying up touches, it's becoming easier to spot potential busts before they happen. Notice we didn't say it was "easy," just that it's getting a little easier. Surprises still happen every week in the NFL, and any player can still score a short touchdown or rip off one big play despite a matchup that screams "do not start!" We do our best to dodge those landmines in our Week 4 fantasy bust picks, which include Dameon Pierce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones, and Aaron Rodgers.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 4 pickups, free agents
This is the week fantasy football owners have been waiting for -- well, except for owners of Dalvin Cook and David Montgomery. There were a couple big RB injuries (though Cook's probably isn't as bad as it originally looked), which means the waiver wire, at least in shallow leagues, will be busy. While Khalil Herbert and Alexander Mattison will undoubtedly be the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups, plenty of intriguing WRs, including Zay Jones, Romeo Doubs, Isaiah McKenzie, Mack Hollins, and DeVante Parker, will probably get claimed and/or receive FAAB bids, so having your budget in order is important.
Sporting News
NFL Pick 'em Pool Picks Week 4: Expert tips on favorites, upsets to consider in confidence pools, office pools
Last week continued our run of good picks, as teams highlighted in this article went 4-1 while the public averaged just 2.8 wins from those same five games. Only a late interception by Houston's Davis Mills that set up a winning field goal for the Bears prevented a 5-0 sweep. That's what we're aiming for this week with our expert tips on five potential Week 4 NFL picks that could give you a big edge in confidence or pick 'em pools.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 4: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
As we approach the quarter-mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the song remains the same in fantasy: value plays make paydays. Anyone who drafted Jalen Hurts, James Robinson, Khalil Herbert, or Amon-Ra St. Brown in their season-long redrafts knows the value of high-end sleepers. The same can be said by DFS players who bought stock in Trevor Lawrence, Jamaal Williams, and Mack Hollins before they popped. More bang for your buck translates to more bucks in your pocket. That's why we highlight the best sleepers, values, and under-the-radar players for DraftKings and FanDuel contests each Tuesday, giving you a head start on daily fantasy football contests by pinpointing the potential studs and breakouts.
Comments / 0