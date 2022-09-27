Trey Lyles: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about the weight he shed in the offseason in preparations for the start of training camp, the position battles coming up in the next several weeks and the improvements Sacramento has added in efforts to snapping a 16 season playoff drought.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
