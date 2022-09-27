ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

foodsafetynews.com

FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative

With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
foodsafetynews.com

Nearly 44 tons of meat products recalled after Listeria found in processing facility

Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., of Albers, IL, is recalling 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The problem was discovered through product and environmental testing performed by FSIS...
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
food-safety.com

FDA Releases Overview on Efforts to Improve Safety of Imported Produce

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a document, titled, Activities to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce, which provides an overview of the agency’s ongoing efforts to advance the safety of produce imported into the U.S. Activities to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce follows FDA’s...
foodsafetynews.com

Oysters recalled in Canada over Salmonella concerns

Oyster Kings Inc. is recalling certain oysters from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. These products...
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
The Hill

Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming

The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
MedicalXpress

UK government media risks spurning regulations on promotion of prescription medications

Recent media releases/statements on new prescription-only medicines (POMs), issued by the UK Department of Health and Social Care and its executive NHS agencies, risks spurning the strict regulations on the promotion of these drugs, warns Dr. James Cave, editor in chief of the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin (DTB), now in its 60th year, in this month's edition.
foodsafetynews.com

More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
The Associated Press

Johnson & Johnson Announces Kenvue as the Name for Planned New Consumer Health Company

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Johnson & Johnson (the “Company”) (NYSE: JNJ) today took another step forward in establishing two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose, and a timeless visual brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005340/en/ Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. With rich knowledge of human needs and deep consumer insights, Kenvue will deliver meaningful, personal health solutions.
foodsafetynews.com

Denmark Salmonella and Listeria outbreaks end with sources still unknown

A Salmonella outbreak in Denmark has ended without the source being identified although patient interviews pointed to chicken. From the end of March to early August, 22 people were infected with the same type of Salmonella Enteritidis. Patients included 15 men and seven women. They were between 8 and 59...
medtechdive.com

FDA finalizes guidance on how clinical decision support software is regulated

The Food and Drug Administration has published final guidance on determining whether clinical decision support software is considered a medical device. The final text diverges significantly from the draft released in 2019, omitting sections on the International Medical Device Regulators Forum’s (IMDRF) risk categorization, and completely rewriting other parts of the document.
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety tips for those in Hurricane Ian’s path

Hurricane Ian has made landfall and those in its path brace for the potential damage it may cause. With so many safety concerns, it can be easy to overlook food safety risks, but prolonged power outages and flood damage are big risks to your food. Here are some useful tips that can help keep you and your family safe from foodborne illness during a hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT

