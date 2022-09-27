Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
raps.org
FDA wants COVID test developers to shift from EUAs to traditional premarket pathways
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released updated guidance on COVID-19 diagnostic and serology testing, signaling its intention to review fewer emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for new tests moving forward. FDA said it will now focus on reviewing EUA requests and supplemental EUA requests for COVID-19 tests that...
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
foodsafetynews.com
Nearly 44 tons of meat products recalled after Listeria found in processing facility
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., of Albers, IL, is recalling 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The problem was discovered through product and environmental testing performed by FSIS...
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
food-safety.com
FDA Releases Overview on Efforts to Improve Safety of Imported Produce
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a document, titled, Activities to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce, which provides an overview of the agency’s ongoing efforts to advance the safety of produce imported into the U.S. Activities to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce follows FDA’s...
foodsafetynews.com
Oysters recalled in Canada over Salmonella concerns
Oyster Kings Inc. is recalling certain oysters from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. These products...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
US prepares as Hurricane Ian causes supply chain and shipping issues
Amazon said it would pause operations at some Florida facilities including in the Tampa area and Orlando.
MedicalXpress
UK government media risks spurning regulations on promotion of prescription medications
Recent media releases/statements on new prescription-only medicines (POMs), issued by the UK Department of Health and Social Care and its executive NHS agencies, risks spurning the strict regulations on the promotion of these drugs, warns Dr. James Cave, editor in chief of the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin (DTB), now in its 60th year, in this month's edition.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Kenvue as the Name for Planned New Consumer Health Company
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Johnson & Johnson (the “Company”) (NYSE: JNJ) today took another step forward in establishing two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose, and a timeless visual brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005340/en/ Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. With rich knowledge of human needs and deep consumer insights, Kenvue will deliver meaningful, personal health solutions.
US launches effort to end hunger by 2030 by expanding benefits and access to healthy foods
Plan includes multiple ambitious proposals, such as expanding benefits like free school meals and food stamps
foodsafetynews.com
USDA secretary says he is working on ‘made in the USA’ labeling for beef; cattlemen want faster action
A group of cattle ranchers is pushing hard for reforms on country-of-origin-labeling, known as COOL, and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture says he is already working on the situation. R-CALF United Stockgrowers of America is out with a new poll of voters that the group says shows “overwhelming” support for...
foodsafetynews.com
Denmark Salmonella and Listeria outbreaks end with sources still unknown
A Salmonella outbreak in Denmark has ended without the source being identified although patient interviews pointed to chicken. From the end of March to early August, 22 people were infected with the same type of Salmonella Enteritidis. Patients included 15 men and seven women. They were between 8 and 59...
medtechdive.com
FDA finalizes guidance on how clinical decision support software is regulated
The Food and Drug Administration has published final guidance on determining whether clinical decision support software is considered a medical device. The final text diverges significantly from the draft released in 2019, omitting sections on the International Medical Device Regulators Forum’s (IMDRF) risk categorization, and completely rewriting other parts of the document.
foodsafetynews.com
Food safety tips for those in Hurricane Ian’s path
Hurricane Ian has made landfall and those in its path brace for the potential damage it may cause. With so many safety concerns, it can be easy to overlook food safety risks, but prolonged power outages and flood damage are big risks to your food. Here are some useful tips that can help keep you and your family safe from foodborne illness during a hurricane.
