Nicola Sturgeon has called new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting economic plans “morally abhorrent.”Scotland’s first minister said the mini-budget is a “catastrophic disaster that is playing out in real-time before our eyes,” warning the UK economy is in “crisis.”In a damning assessment, Ms Sturgeon said the plan does nothing to help the majority of the population, and instead will “make a relatively small number of already rich people, even richer.”Mr Kwarteng announced last week that the government was making the biggest tax cuts the UK has seen in the past 50 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mini-budget plans: Duty rates increase on alcohol will be axed, says Kwasi KwartengMini budget is a ‘tax cut for the wealthiest,’ says shadow chancellor Rachel ReevesHow will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO