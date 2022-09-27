Read full article on original website
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics
On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
Nicola Sturgeon calls Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget a ‘morally abhorrent disaster’
Nicola Sturgeon has called new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting economic plans “morally abhorrent.”Scotland’s first minister said the mini-budget is a “catastrophic disaster that is playing out in real-time before our eyes,” warning the UK economy is in “crisis.”In a damning assessment, Ms Sturgeon said the plan does nothing to help the majority of the population, and instead will “make a relatively small number of already rich people, even richer.”Mr Kwarteng announced last week that the government was making the biggest tax cuts the UK has seen in the past 50 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mini-budget plans: Duty rates increase on alcohol will be axed, says Kwasi KwartengMini budget is a ‘tax cut for the wealthiest,’ says shadow chancellor Rachel ReevesHow will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?
Nicola Sturgeon: UK is in midst of rapidly deteriorating economic crisis
Scotland’s First Minister has said the UK is in the midst of a “rapidly deteriorating economic and financial crisis” as she urged the Government to act.The Bank of England was forced to step in on Wednesday, announcing plans to buy government bonds in a bid to avoid what it called a “material risk to UK financial stability”.Speaking to the Conveners’ Group at the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “normal people” who would bear the brunt of the country’s financial woes.The intervention from the central bank comes after criticisms from across the political spectrum and an extraordinary statement...
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
Tory anger as Chinese vice-president views Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after 'U-turn' by Parliament's Speakers
Tories have voiced fury after a Chinese delegation viewed the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Following an apparent U-turn by the parliamentary authorities, vice-premier Wang Qishan was pictured in the historic hall last night ahead of the state funeral. Senior MPs complained that Beijing was being 'appeased' despite...
Voices: A British citizen is about to be executed in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel
Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
Pound – live: Calls for Truss to ‘come out of hiding’ to fix ‘economic disaster’
Liz Truss has been accused of hiding away while her tax giveaway mini-Budget caused economic turmoil.On Wednesday, the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent a crisis in the UK’s major pension funds.The bank’s decision to buy government bonds - or gilts - was an attempt to calm markets reeling from the government’s mini-Budget last week.There has been no sign of Ms Truss, who was last seen in public sitting on the green Commons benches alongside her chancellor for his statement.Former cabinet minister David Davis said: “This was her manifesto for the leadership, so she has to...
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny
Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
Lisa Nandy: ‘Levelling up under the Tories is dead. Labour is the only answer’
Labour is “coming back to finish the job” of the New Labour government, Lisa Nandy has vowed, saying the party has undergone a dramatic transformation and is now “fit to govern”. In an interview with the Guardian, Nandy revealed Labour was now working with the former...
Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says Australia could have tough new data protection laws in place this year in an urgent response to a cyberattack that stole from a telecommunications company the personal data of 9.8 million customers
Keir Starmer says Rupa Huq comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’
Labour leader Keir Starmer said Rupa Huq MP’s comments about chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being “superficially” black were clearly “racist”.Sir Keir said he welcomed the party taking “very swift action” to suspend Ms Huq’s Labour membership after her remarks at the party conference were revealed in leaked audio.The MP for Ealing Central and Acton has offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology to Mr Kwarteng over her “ill-judged” comments after her suspension and criticism by senior Labour figures.Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party...
Liz Truss vows to SLASH net migration – but won’t cap immigration numbers
LIZ Truss will vow to slash net migration - but has no plans to bring back a cap on numbers. Allies of the PM and Home Secretary said the pair were in agreement that the numbers of people coming to Britain were still too high. Net migration is currently running...
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
Truss and Kwarteng had row over sterling crisis response, say Whitehall sources
First signs of friction between PM and chancellor emerge as pound falls to historic low after mini-budget
