ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Evan Neal, Giants’ offensive line take blame for brutal night: ‘Loss is on us’

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VajR_0iBcRPqa00

There was a central theme among the Giants offensive linemen after the Cowboys beat the Giants, 23-16 , Monday night at MetLife Stadium: They let down Daniel Jones.

The quarterback was harassed, hurried and — at times — mashed by the Dallas defensive front, which might as well have been tailgating all night as their pass rushers feasted on the Giants’ porous offensive line.

Jones was sacked five times for losses of 27 yards, but he was pressured 23 times — the most he’s ever faced in his career for one game, according to ESPN. In other words, if not for his terrific scrambling ability, those sack numbers could easily have been doubled.

“We’ve got to have 8’s back,’’ Giants center Jon Feliciano said of Jones. “He went out there and played his balls off. Everything he did. … We’ve just got to have his back.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0W2H_0iBcRPqa00
Daniel Jones is sacked during the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Jones scrambled for 79 yards on nine carries and almost single-handedly kept the Giants in the game.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0KT8_0iBcRPqa00
Giants’ setback shows they’re still not yet ready for primetime

“Everyone knows we’ve got to help 8,’’ Feliciano said. “Doing what he was doing, never giving up, taking big hits, making plays with his legs … he did everything he could out there and this loss is on us up front. Not on Daniel.

“The game was within reach despite our performance up front, and that’s all on [Jones]. He kept us in this game, and we’ve got to be better for him.’’

The player whose performance stood out the most for all the wrong reasons was rookie right tackle Evan Neal, the team’s first-round draft pick. Neal spent the evening being schooled by Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who had three sacks and three more quarterback hits in the first half alone.

To Neal’s credit, when media was permitted into the locker room, he was showered, dressed and waiting at his locker to take accountability for his poor game — a game he called the worst of his life.

“It’s hard to win that way,’’ Neal said of the five Dallas sacks. “The bulk of those sacks were on me. I take full responsibility for that. I’ve just got to play better. I hate being on the end of this.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0B0L_0iBcRPqa00
Evan Neal walks off the field after the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Neal spoke of the stunts the Cowboys ran as plays that gave him the most trouble.

“The way they shifted their fronts kind of made it confusing on who I was supposed to block, but I’ve just got to a better job of preparing so I can pick that stuff up,’’ he said. “I got edged a lot. I wasn’t staying true to my angles and I got beat on the edge. That’s something I have to clean up. Sometimes it just happens like that. I don’t really have an answer or explanation why. It wasn’t the result that I wanted.”

“I’ve got to focus on coming out and being better for Chicago. That really all I can do. I’ve just got to play better. There’s no other way to call it or sugarcoat it.’’

Feliciano said it’s on the veterans on the line to make sure Neal doesn’t get too down on himself for his performance.

“The competitor he is and how serious he takes this, it’s going to be eating at him and we’ve got to make sure that this doesn’t cripple him going forward,’’ he said. “We’ve got to be there for him. This is just one game. Bad performance. I get it. But it’s the NFL, he’s a rookie. It’s going to happen.’’

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Espn
Outsider.com

Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the Phillies’ loss to the Cubs in Chicago moved the Brewers within a half-game of Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card spot with seven to play. Woodruff (13-4) was only at 98 pitches when Matt Bush took over to start the seventh. The move backfired immediately when Andrew Knizner led off the inning with his second homer in as many days to make it a 2-1 game. After Ben DeLuzio followed with a double, Bush walked Brendan Donovan before getting his first out of the inning when Dylan Carlson grounded out to first.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy