'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
wdiy.org
‘No Contract: No Matisse.’ Philadelphia Museum of Art Workers Hit the Picket Line
Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on the picket lines calling for better pay and working conditions. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports the group is digging in for a long confrontation if necessary. WHYY reporter Tom MacDonald is a lifelong Philadelphia-area resident who has worked in the region since...
Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner defends his policies, says he will not resign
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the violence plaguging the city and impeachment efforts against him. Krasner doubled down on his policies and says resigning is not on his mind.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Washington Examiner
In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people
In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
For the 23rd time this year, a child died in a shooting in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens wounded in a shooting after a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School late Tuesday afternoon, police said, marking the 23rd shooting death of a child this year as Philadelphia continues to face a surge in gun violence.
wdiy.org
Gun Violence a Major Subject in Philly’s Mayoral Race
Gun violence is already emerging as a top issue in the 2023 race for Philadelphia’s next mayor. WHYY’s two gun violence reporters talked to candidates about how they plan to tackle the problem. Sammy Caiola is WHYY News’ first-ever gun violence prevention reporter. She is committed to doing...
Philly officials react to high school football scrimmage shooting: "This is horrifying"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia elected officials are "absolutely outraged" after "another young life has been cut short" in a quintuple shooting Tuesday outside of Roxborough High School. Five students were shot, one fatally, after a football scrimmage involving three area high schools.The Philadelphia Police Department says two shooters in a green Ford Explorer drove up and opened fire on the group after a football scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School. A 14-year-old boy later died from his injuries at the hospital. All five victims were football players, police said."I'm absolutely outraged. I"m...
Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
This Pink Philly Cheesesteak Is Helping Raise Money For A Good Cause
If you’re planning on stopping for a cheesesteak today, this Philly restaurant's may look a little different!. Step a tad bit out of your comfort zone today and try the pink cheesesteak that’s being sold in Philadelphia today. Spataro’s Cheesesteaks is offering a special sandwich today that you should really consider going out of your way to try.
Surging gun violence: Philadelphia reaches 400 homicides for the year
As gun violence continues to surge out of control in Philadelphia, police tell Action News the city has recorded its 400th homicide.
Fairmount community to meet with city officials, demanding action against crime
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After seeing a spike in crime over the summer, Fairmount residents are coming together on Tuesday night in an effort to make their neighborhood safer. Residents tell CBS3 Fairmount feels less safe today than when they first started the Town Watch in February - so they're bringing it back with the hopes of putting pressure on police and city leaders to crack down on crime.After the first few meetings, residents told CBS3 they noticed more police officers patrolling the neighborhood. But since then, they feel the police presence has dropped and crime has steadily increased, especially in...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
NBC Philadelphia
Funeral Held for Philly Parks and Rec Worker Killed by Stray Bullet
City leaders and members of a West Philadelphia community gathered Monday for the funeral of a parks and recreation employee who was killed by a stray bullet outside the rec center she served. The viewing and funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three gunned down earlier this month...
WGAL
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
