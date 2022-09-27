ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Washington

Looking at Cooper Rush's Record, Stats and More Through Three Starts

Cooper Rush’s record, stats and more through three starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Well, nobody saw this coming. Fresh off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a thumb injury that required surgery.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Washington

Justin Fields, Tom Brady Make NFL's All-Frustrated Team Through Three Weeks

Justin Fields makes NFL's All-Frustrated Team through three weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's only three weeks into the NFL season and frustration has already set in for some. Whether it's a player whose team is off to an unexpected slow start, a wide receiver who isn't getting...
NFL
NBC Washington

Jets' Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers

Jets’ Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Washington

Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Honors Mother With School in Haiti

The football field isn’t the only place Giovani Bernard makes an impact. Bernard is playing out his second season in his home state of Florida for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as the son of two Haitian immigrants, the running back's family roots are very important to him. So...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

Buccaneers Owners, Tom Brady Donate to Hurricane Ian Victims

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they are donating $1 million to support relief efforts in Florida after Category 4 Hurricane Ian made a destructive landfall on Wednesday. The Glazer family announced the generous contribution on Thursday and said the funds would go toward areas that faced the most devastation from the storm.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury, Leaves in Ambulance

Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked...
NFL
NBC Washington

Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson's ‘Dangerwich' Subway Sandwich

Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sandwich lovers, let’s eat. Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
NFL
NBC Washington

Bulls' Lonzo Ball Describes Confounding Knee Symptoms Before Surgery

Ball describes confounding knee symptoms before surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee this Wednesday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball addressed local reporters over Zoom from Los Angeles. The updates Ball shared represent another harrowing development in his now...
CHICAGO, IL

