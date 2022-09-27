Read full article on original website
Looking at Cooper Rush's Record, Stats and More Through Three Starts
Cooper Rush’s record, stats and more through three starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Well, nobody saw this coming. Fresh off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a thumb injury that required surgery.
Justin Fields, Tom Brady Make NFL's All-Frustrated Team Through Three Weeks
Justin Fields makes NFL's All-Frustrated Team through three weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's only three weeks into the NFL season and frustration has already set in for some. Whether it's a player whose team is off to an unexpected slow start, a wide receiver who isn't getting...
Jets' Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers
Jets’ Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right...
Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Honors Mother With School in Haiti
The football field isn’t the only place Giovani Bernard makes an impact. Bernard is playing out his second season in his home state of Florida for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as the son of two Haitian immigrants, the running back's family roots are very important to him. So...
Buccaneers Owners, Tom Brady Donate to Hurricane Ian Victims
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they are donating $1 million to support relief efforts in Florida after Category 4 Hurricane Ian made a destructive landfall on Wednesday. The Glazer family announced the generous contribution on Thursday and said the funds would go toward areas that faced the most devastation from the storm.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury, Leaves in Ambulance
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked...
Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson's ‘Dangerwich' Subway Sandwich
Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sandwich lovers, let’s eat. Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Describes Confounding Knee Symptoms Before Surgery
Ball describes confounding knee symptoms before surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee this Wednesday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball addressed local reporters over Zoom from Los Angeles. The updates Ball shared represent another harrowing development in his now...
