CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Gio: Giants need to trade Saquon Barkley before deadline
Gio says now that his value is high again following a strong start to the season, Saquon Barkley should be on the trading block and dealt before the deadline.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
Giants’ Julian Love defends MetLife Stadium turf amid Sterling Shepard injury
The New York Giants’ fears were confirmed Tuesday when it was announced that Sterling Shepard tore his ACL. The veteran wide receiver exited Mondays’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium after getting hurt in a non-contact situation. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. blames...
Yardbarker
LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown
It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBA・
Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle). The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT.
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Veteran Wide Receiver Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Monday Night Game
A New York Giants veteran wide receiver left Monday night's game vs. the Cowboys on a cart, believed to have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately, that suspicion has proven true. Sterling Shepard is going to miss the rest of the season. Shepard, 29, went down with a knee injury. It...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ryan Murphy: Activated from IL
Double-A Richmond reinstated Murphy (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Sept. 23. Murphy didn't make it back from the shelf before Richmond closed its season, but he at least made a rehab appearance at the High-A level earlier this month and looks on track to be back to full health for spring training. The right-hander covered just 42.1 innings in the minors in 2022 while contending with elbow and back injuries.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Shows off big-play ability
Barkley carried the ball 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys. He added four receptions for 45 yards. Barkley picked up nearly half of his rushing yards on an explosive 36-yard score midway through the third quarter. While his efficiency on the ground was otherwise unimpressive, he also finished second on the team in receiving yards. Through three games, Barkley looks to be back to his 2019 form, as he has racked up 408 total yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor ankle injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth wideouts if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this weekend against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sits against lefty
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. Frazier has a .459 OPS through 22 games in September and will take a seat Wednesday for the second time in Seattle's past four contests. Dylan Moore will start at the keystone with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Texas.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Sticking in minor role
Agnew caught his lone target for 17 yards and returned three punts for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers. The 27-year-old played 12 offensive snaps in the blowout victory and once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout. Agnew should remain in that role, in addition to handling return duties, heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Eagles.
