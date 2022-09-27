ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle).  The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

