Denison University welcomes Esteban del Valle for artist talk Sept. 29

Denison University’s Studio Art Program and Vail Visiting Artist Series welcomes Esteban del Valle presenting an artist talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Knapp Performance Lab, located at 300 Ridge Road. The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Dyan Couden at 740-587-6596 or visit Denison.edu.

del Valle is a Brooklyn, New York based interdisciplinary artist originally from Chicago, Illinois. He received his Master of Fine Arts from RISD and has exhibited his work and produced murals internationally. His work has been featured in various publications and has been the recipient of several visual arts residencies and fellowships including the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Fine Arts Work Center, Smack Mellon Artist Studio Program and The Toby Devan Lewis Fellowship. He was awarded The Daniel F. Breeden Eminent Scholar Chair at Auburn University and has original work in several permanent international collections. Additionally, in the summer of 2021, he was awarded the inaugural commission for the Provincetown Public Art Foundation.

Information submitted by Denison University.