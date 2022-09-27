Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Stressed? It May Make You Focus On Your Partner's Negative Behaviors
Stress can affect how people behave in a relationship, but how does it impact the way individuals see their significant others? Stressful life experiences may make someone more attuned to their partner's negative behaviors, researchers have found. For their new study, published Monday in the journal Social Psychological and Personality...
Psych Centra
Can Someone Really Change Their Behaviors, Traits, and Habits?
People can change but only if a few requirements are met, including self-awareness and willpower. There are some exceptions, though. Your personality is shaped by a dynamic relationship between your interactions, temperament, and environments. Change is possible. What does it mean for a person to change? Change is a sustained...
8 red flags in relationships: Couples therapists share common examples and what they mean
Whether you're dating or married, learn to recognize what are red flags in a relationship, according to couples therapists.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
sciencealert.com
Why Do We Laugh? New Study Suggests It May Be a Survival Strategy
A woman in labor is having a terrible time and suddenly shouts out: "Shouldn't! Wouldn't! Couldn't! Didn't! Can't!" "Don't worry," says the doctor. "These are just contractions." Until now, several theories have sought to explain what makes something funny enough to make us laugh. These include transgression (something forbidden), puncturing...
studyfinds.org
Honeymoon’s over: Stress makes romantic couples focus on their partner’s worst habits
AUSTIN, Texas — Want to stay in the “honeymoon” phase of your relationship forever? A new study finds stress can make even the most loving couples only focus on their partner’s most annoying habits. Among heterosexual couples, researchers say ongoing stress causes men and women to...
psychologytoday.com
How to Eliminate Emotional Distance in Your Relationship
A new study tries to decode “relationship jet lag” and offers insight into how couples can develop the agility to deal with it. Relationship "jet lag” is the feeling that you and your partner are traveling in different time zones and aren’t synced up. Tips for...
Psych Centra
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
Psych Centra
The Importance of Personal Boundaries
Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
powerofpositivity.com
Counselors Reveal 7 Ways to Exhibit Positive Body Language
Displaying positive body language can help establish trust and strengthen bonds in relationships. After all, most people pay more attention to nonverbal cues during conversations. Smiling, having a firm handshake, and maintaining eye contact will help you make an excellent first impression. However, most people don’t consider how their body language impacts others.
MedicalXpress
Money can increase willingness to help but only if empathy is low
A classic finding of social psychology research is that people donate less blood if they are paid to do so. If there is no payment, which means that they act simply out of a desire to help their fellow human beings, they give significantly more blood. The decline in their willingness to donate can probably be attributed to one motive: concern that third parties might conclude that the only thing driving them to be socially engaged is money.
verywellmind.com
How to Be More Mature
If someone has accused you of being immature, or told you to “grow up,” you may find yourself wondering how you can be more mature. This article explores some of the characteristics of mature people, the benefits of this trait, and some steps you can take to be more mature.
How To Start Manifesting Your Dreams In 5 Simple Steps
What do you want most in life? Is it a particular career? A loving relationship? A big house in the country of your dreams? Whatever it is, we’re here to tell you that there’s a way to make it happen—and all it takes is a shift in thoughts and energy. This process is known as manifesting, and life coaches say it can completely change your life if you’re willing to take the time and energy to give it your all.
psychologytoday.com
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
CNBC
There are 3 main attachment styles in every relationship—here’s the ‘healthiest’ type, says therapist
Our attachment style is shaped and developed in early childhood by our relationships with our parents. According to the attachment theory, first developed by psychologist Mary Ainsworth and psychiatrist John Bowlby in the 1950s, we mirror the dynamics we had with our parents — or primary caregivers — as infants and children.
MedicalXpress
Do synchronized brains predict happy marriages?
When it comes to love, do opposites attract or do birds of a feather flock together? Surprisingly, the scientific research on romantic compatibility has produced conflicting results, with some studies suggesting that similarities in personality, demographics and attractiveness predict happily ever after, and others suggesting it's the differences that sustain a relationship.
The Ability To Be Consistent Helps You Balance Life
The more consistent you are in taking the right action, the more successful you will be. Ten ways to be more consistent and balanced.~ Terri Kozlowski. Living a balanced lifestyle comes by being consistent with healthy habits, positive routines, and regular reviews of your life. How you structure your self-care, maintain your health, and are harmonious with others is based on your ability to review your life patterns consistently.
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
