What do you want most in life? Is it a particular career? A loving relationship? A big house in the country of your dreams? Whatever it is, we’re here to tell you that there’s a way to make it happen—and all it takes is a shift in thoughts and energy. This process is known as manifesting, and life coaches say it can completely change your life if you’re willing to take the time and energy to give it your all.

2 DAYS AGO