Medical crisis on the horizon, more than a quarter of practicing nurses want to leave the medical industry
StatePoint Media -- According to a new survey, American nurses are overwhelmed by job demands, a long-brewing situation only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the majority of nurses continue to be dedicated to the care of patients, many are considering leaving the profession at a time when staff shortages are part of the problem. But there’s hope, according to industry experts, who say that understanding these challenges can lead to meaningful and necessary reforms.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
bhbusiness.com
Acadia, Henry Ford Team Up to Tackle Nation’s ‘Dire Need for Mental Health Care Providers’
Health system Henry Ford Health and behavioral health provider Acadia (Nasdaq: ACHC) have broken ground on their joint venture hospital that was first announced in 2020. The pair are touting the “state-of-the-art” facility, which will also be an academic hub, as a pipeline for next-generation behavioral health clinicians as well.
bhbusiness.com
[Updated] Starbucks Vet Launches Senior-Focused Behavioral Health Startup Rippl with $32M in Seed Funding
Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) vet Kris Engskov has revealed his latest venture — a senior-focused, home-based behavioral health company, dubbed Rippl. The Seattle-based startup emerged from stealth Wednesday with $32 million in seed funding. The round was led by ARCH Venture Partners and General Catalyst. This news comes after...
sciencetimes.com
Why a Medical Alert System Is a Must-Have for Seniors
As people age, it's not uncommon for them to live alone. And while living alone can be fulfilling, it can also be dangerous. If a senior falls and can't get up, or has a medical emergency, they may not be able to get the help they need in time. That's why a medical alert system is a must-have for seniors. With the push of a button, seniors can get the help they need, 24/7. Keep reading to learn more about why a medical alert system is a must-have for seniors, as inspired by Forbes' view of the best medical alert systems.
Bionic Pancreas Automatically Regulates Blood Sugar for Type 1 Diabetes
The biotech company Beta Bionics has unveiled a new wearable device that automatically delivers insulin for people with Type 1 diabetes, regulating blood sugar levels more effectively and more easily for patients. In a randomized-control studypublished in the New England Journal of Medicine, the new bionic pancreas, called iLet, was shown to reduce blood glucose levels for 219 adults and children with diabetes, from an average of 7.9 percent to 7.3 percent—better than similar devices created by competitors. The Wall Street Journal reports that only about one-fifth of Americans with Type 1 diabetes successfully maintain blood sugar levels within recommended ranges. An automated insulin-delivery system is designed to measure glucose levels periodically and inject only the right amount of insulin as needed into the bloodstream. iLet, which has not been approved by the FDA yet, is expected to cost about the same as its competitors—around $6,000—but would purportedly require less input from users and doctors to function properly.Read more at The Daily Beast.
ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- According to a new study1 commissioned by ModMed®, many factors contribute to making an impression on a patient, the first of which is often when a patient reads an online review. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005920/en/ ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
AOL Corp
Retired volunteers could help alleviate health care labor needs
Programs that match retirees and their skills with volunteer opportunities or projects that pay a modest stipend are on the rise. Some of these, like the Encore Physicians program and MAVEN Project, focus on health care where demand for those with medical acumen is tangible. While health care has added...
docwirenews.com
Telehealth and the End of the Public Health Emergency
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government declared a public health emergency (PHE) that allowed some flexibility in the services CMS was able to provide coverage for. At the time, swift change was needed in the way providers were able to deliver care to patients and receive reimbursement to keep their practices operating. While there were many changes to how and where providers were practicing medicine due to the pandemic, the changes made to telehealth coverage felt as though they were bringing coverage standards into alignment with available technology and the needs of many patients.
verywellhealth.com
Best Medical Alert Systems With Fall Detection
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While most falls are not fatal, they are still the second-leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. What’s more, one in four older adults falls, but fewer than half admit it to their doctors.
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
MedCity News
How device distributors can assist with ensuring a seamless journey for people with type 2 diabetes
Diabetes management has come a very long way since the first blood glucose meters came onto the market in the 1980s. Before this revolutionary technology, most patients had their glucose checked and their medications adjusted four times a year during visits to the clinician’s office. During the long months in between, patients were largely left guessing as to how to approach many aspects of their diabetes treatment and management plans.
