CoinTelegraph
Walmart dives into the Metaverse: Nifty Newsletter, Sept 21-27
In this week’s newsletter, read about how UNICEF is using nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to help connect schools to the internet and how post offices are able to revive the philately sector through NFTs. Check out how an NFT gaming project lets many aspects of its game be customizable and sold as NFT packs. In other news, Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu spoke with Cointelegraph and shared his thoughts about Asia’s perception of NFTs. And, don’t forget this week’s Nifty News featuring Walmart’s entry to the Metaverse.
coingeek.com
Boracay is becoming the Philippines ‘Bitcoin Island’ as adoption soars
Boracay isn’t particularly renowned for being a trailblazer in technology, with many flocking to the island for its white sandy beaches and world-class resorts. It’s now seeking to be more than just a holiday destination and become a Bitcoin Island as adoption continues to soar. While it draws...
A Ponzi scheme by any other name: the bursting of China’s property bubble
A little more than a year ago, a Chinese property developer largely unknown to the outside world said its cashflow was under “tremendous pressure” and it might not be able to pay back some of its eye-watering debts of $300bn (£275bn). Today, that company, China Evergrande Group,...
CoinTelegraph
Dubai’s Future Blockchain Summit to create global business opportunities for Web3 innovators
The Future Blockchain Summit — the MENA region’s longest-running exhibition and conference connecting key stakeholders across Blockchain, crypto and Web3 — will return to Dubai World Trade Center from Oct. 10 to 13, 2022. An integral part of the world’s biggest tech and startup event of the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
CoinTelegraph
Vietnam’s crypto adoption: Factors driving growth in Southeast Asia
The Southeast Asian nation of Vietnam now ranks among the top nations adopting cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the country has ranked first on Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index for two years in a row. Chainalysis’ research methodology took into account population-adjusted adoption in crypto platforms ranging from centralized exchanges to peer-to-peer...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
pymnts.com
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
CoinTelegraph
Asia’s largest Web3 event Token2049 exclusively unveils NFT assets valued over $100 million
Token2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, announced that it will be showcasing a first-of-its-kind, immersive NFT experience, titled the Op3n Whale NFT Exhibition, at its upcoming Singapore edition from Sept. 28 to 29. The exhibition will be presenting NFT assets with a market value exceeding $100 million. This will be the first time such a collection owned by a single entity has ever been on display to the public.
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PoinSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
CoinTelegraph
Innovation will drive NFT adoption despite mainstream presence — NFTGo founder
The presence of big players in the nonfungible token (NFT) market might evangelize newbies, but they do not lead to mass adoption or innovation, claimed Tony Ling, co-founder of NFTGo, in a conversation with Cointelegraph. Major developments, such as Adobe’s acquisition of Figma, could impact creators per the combination of...
CoinTelegraph
‘The bond market bubble has burst’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week staring down a wild macro environment after sealing its lowest weekly close in nearly two years. As risk assets across the global economy take a hammering and the United States dollar surges, the largest cryptocurrency is on a limp footing. September, having started out...
CoinTelegraph
Solana tech developer Coral raises $20M, plans to launch 'xNFT' protocol
Solana ecosystem developer Coral has closed a $20 million investment round backed by some of crypto’s biggest venture funds, setting the stage for the launch of its new interactive wallet later this month. The investment round was co-led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto with additional participation from Multicoin...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com scores fresh regulatory approval in France
Singapore-based digital asset platform Crypto.com scored a major regulatory approval in France. The digital asset platform was approved to register as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the stock market regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The approval was granted after the platform received clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the financial regulator in the country.
CoinTelegraph
Huobi Global strikes deal with AstroPay to extend fiat-to-crypto payments into Latin America
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has partnered with Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset trading platforms, to provide fiat-to-crypto payment services for Huobi users in Latin America. Through the partnership, AstroPay will enable Huobi Global users...
CoinTelegraph
Report: Korean authorities orders freeze of $67M of Bitcoin tied to Do Kwon
South Korean authorities have requested crypto exchange OKX and Kucoin to freeze 3,313 Bitcoin (BTC) reportedly tied to Do Kwon, the co-founder of Terra blockchain developer Terraform Labs. Kwon, who is currently on the run from the Korean authorities in the securities violation case, reportedly created a new wallet on...
China trials cross-border settlement involving cenbank digital currencies
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A central bank digital currency trial focused on cross-border transactions has been completed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, with Chinese state-owned banks participating as Beijing tries to internationalise its digital yuan.
CoinTelegraph
Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul
San Francisco, United States, September 27, Chainwire – Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. Earlier this year, Kava shook up the L1 industry with its Ethereum Co-Chain launch, sparking the fastest growth of protocols on any blockchain in 2022. Today, tier-1 DeFi protocol Sushi combines its deployment to Kava with an up to $7M matching rewards plan alongside their elegantly redesigned Sushi 2.0 user interface.
CoinTelegraph
What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum if traditional markets break?
Michael J. Burry, the financial wizard who was portrayed in the movie "The Big Short," is known for predicting crises. For instance, his investment fund made billions from the 2008 housing crash, and Burry liquidated almost his entire portfolio during the 2Q of 2022. Given that no one seems to...
