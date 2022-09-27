Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool
SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
Rockaway Beach health advisory posted; citizens urged to stay out of the water
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is issuing a public health advisory for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County. Officials say people should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Unsafe levels of...
Sweet Home woman heads to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts
SWEET HOME, Ore. — A Sweet Home woman is flying to Florida ahead of "Hurricane Ian" to help with relief efforts. Jacki Nicklous is one of seven people from the Red Cross Cascades region that is volunteering. She departed from the Eugene Airport earlier Tuesday and headed to Orlando.
Governor Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire camp
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety
On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
Family finds some closure 20 years after father goes missing, thanks to forensic genealogy
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Clark County on January 13, 2002, giving a family some closure after twenty years. The Clark County Medical Examiner said forensic genealogy from a DNA sample helped them identify the body found in Ridgefield two decades ago as James Orin Johnson Sr.
Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months
Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
Army veteran takes Honor Flight with daughter - also an Army vet
PORTLAND, Ore. — The South Willamette Valley Honor Flight takes off from Portland Friday, but the group of veterans is gathering Thursday night ahead of the big trip. A lot of these veterans have never been to Washington, DC. It’s a chance to visit the monuments and memorials and...
Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say
SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
