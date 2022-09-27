ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

KCBY

Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool

SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
VANCOUVER, WA
KCBY

Governor Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire camp

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months

Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
BEAVERTON, OR
KCBY

Army veteran takes Honor Flight with daughter - also an Army vet

PORTLAND, Ore. — The South Willamette Valley Honor Flight takes off from Portland Friday, but the group of veterans is gathering Thursday night ahead of the big trip. A lot of these veterans have never been to Washington, DC. It’s a chance to visit the monuments and memorials and...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say

SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
SALEM, OR

