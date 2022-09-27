Read full article on original website
Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
News-Medical.net
Actylis Debuts, Signaling the Creation of an Integrated Global Specialty Ingredients Manufacturing and Sourcing Powerhouse
Actylis, a leading global manufacturer and sourcing expert of critical raw materials and performance ingredients for the life sciences and specialty chemicals markets, made its debut today. The new company combines Aceto and 10 industry specialists into an integrated global ingredient powerhouse. Actylis (“Ac-till-iss”) is the culmination of an ambitious initiative launched several years ago to address the major unmet need for better and more dependable access to critical raw materials and performance ingredients essential for the manufacture of highly regulated products in key industries.
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
These 14 Jobs Pay $20-Plus per Hour -- and Are Hiring Like Crazy
Looking for an entry-level job with a decent starting wage? Check these out!
6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up
It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
CNBC
Ford to restructure supply chain following $1 billion in unexpected quarterly costs
DETROIT – Ford Motor on Thursday announced plans to restructure its global supply chain, days after the company said it expects to book an extra $1 billion in unexpected supplier costs during the third quarter. The supply chain restructuring aims to "support efficient and reliable sourcing of components, internal...
TechCrunch
Document onboarding startup Flatfile nabs $50M from investors, including Workday
On a mission to change things, Eric Crane and David Boskovic started Flatfile, a platform that automatically learns how imported data should be structured and cleaned. With customers like ClickUp, Square, AstraZeneca and Spotify, the startup is gearing up for its next growth phase, closing a $50 million Series B round that brings Flatfile’s total to $94.7 million.
Emerson to sell Russia business to local management
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Tuesday it would sell its Russian business to the local management team for an undisclosed amount, marking the U.S. industrial firm's exit from the country.
TechCrunch
Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups
Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch. Known for backing enterprise software, the firm...
ValueWalk
Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Synthetic biology company has been growing revenue through sales of consumer products at Sephora, and through its ingredients line of business. In an exclusive interview with MarketBeat, portfolio manager Randy Baron said his models show the company will have a run rate of $1 billion in revenue by Q4 2023.
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims
Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
iPower Fiscal 2022 Revenue Grows 47%, Here Are The Details
IPower Inc. IPW, released its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022, revealing fiscal 2022 revenue of $79.4 million, a 47% increase year-over-year. Fiscal Q4 2022 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Total revenue was $22.1 million, an increase of 50% compared to $14.7 million...
DocuSign Stock Jumps On Job Cut Plan Ahead Of New CEO Allan Thygesen
DocuSign (DOCU) shares moved higher Wednesday after the online signature vending group unveiled a restructuring plan that will take place under new CEO Allan Thygesen. The group said it will cut around 9% of its workforce -- or possibly as many as 670 people -- at a cost of around $35 million, as it moves to "improve operating margin and support the Company’s growth, scale and profitability objectives", according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year.
Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
UiPath co-CEO Rob Enslin still sees plenty of potential despite stock turbulence
But at the time, UiPath faced some harsh realities in the public markets. Perhaps that’s why co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines was ready to bring in an industry leader who understood the enterprise market. Dines led UiPath through some heady times, topping out with a private valuation of $35 billion in early 2021. At that point, the markets were strong, an IPO was in sight, and the future looked bright.
TechCrunch
Venture deal pace is starting to ramp back up as Q4 looms
After more than six months of declining deal counts and venture activity, venture deal pace is starting to pick up again. Multiple investors and lawyers told TechCrunch this week that they’ve started to see deal activity start to ramp up since summer unofficially ended on Labor Day. Mike Brown,...
DocuSign Goes Aggressive On Cost Cuts Within A Week Of Naming Its New Chief
DocuSign, Inc DOCU revealed a restructuring plan under new CEO Allan Thygesen. DocuSign plans to cut around 9% of its workforce, entailing a charge of $30 million - $40 million, to "improve operating margin and support the company's growth, scale and profitability objectives." The company said it should have the...
Gap slashes 500 corporate jobs in cost-cutting move
NEW YORK (AP) — Gap is slashing 500 corporate jobs in San Francisco and New York as it looks to reduce expenses amid languishing sales. The job cuts, confirmed by a company spokesperson, follow years of struggle at the San Francisco-based retailer, which operates its namesake stores as well as the Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta chains.
freightwaves.com
Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south
Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
