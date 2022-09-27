Read full article on original website
David Arthur Sabrowsky
Surrounded by his family, David Arthur Sabrowsky passed away at home on Friday, September 16th after a short, but fierce battle with Non-Hodgkins T-cell Lymphoma. He was born on October 12, 1953 to Alfred and Grace (Frauendienst) Sabrowsky. David spent all of his almost 69 years on the family farm South of Albany. He attended high school In Albany and due to his father’s medical concerns, he took over the family farm before he could graduate. Eventually completing his GED and obtaining a Boilermans Operating License. On May 3, 1975 he married Mary Eiynk, together they planted their roots on that farm and raised their four children. They had a chicken barn full of layers, raised pigs, fields of crops and always had a barn full of cows. David and Mary, along with their kids, made a lifetime of memories on the farm from picking eggs and milking cows to enjoying weekends of movies and pizza after chores were done. David never met a stranger. As soon as he started talking you were a friend and conversations could be long. He offered help of any kind to anyone in need whether it was help fixing something, borrowing out a piece of machinery or getting farm work done, he was there. He loved to travel the countryside to look at fields of crops and farms, anything else was a bonus for Mary, even a trip to the Hoover Dam with friends involved checking out nearby farmland. A lot of his travel time included trips down to the family farm in New Ulm with the semi to load and haul beans and corn into the elevator. Strong in his Lutheran faith, he attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming, MN. This is the church where he was baptized, married and watched his kids grow in their faith.
Irene C. Henry
Irene C. Henry, age 84 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Ruth L. Oja
Ruth L. Oja, age 97 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home at Lakeshore Estates in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, rural Park Rapids with Rev. Steve Norby officiating. Ruth Louise Elizabeth...
