The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ The IT company was recognized for its positive corporate culture, based on authentic care and support for its people, from physical safety to psychological and emotional wellness. In particular, the company developed its strategy to put people at the heart of its operation, leveraging technology for better exchange across departments, updates on new policies and promoting two-way communication. Understanding people’s fundamental needs to balance between personal career and family responsibilities, FPT Software built its culture based on three pillars. Experiment - provide opportunities for staff to experiment innovative solutions, hone new skills, rotate new positions and challenge themselves with ambitious projects. Fun - enhance connection with various activities, boosting creativity and bonding among colleagues. Care - for both employees and their family, with policies regarding house or car loans, tuition fees, healthcare and parents’ day.

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO