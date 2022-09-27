Read full article on original website
Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists
BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
One of Biden’s Highest-Ranking Black Female Political Appointees Steps Down
Just one year after being tapped as one of the highest-ranking Black women in President Biden’s administration, Natalie Madeira Cofield has announced she is leaving her post as assistant administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, a division within the Small Business Administration (SBA). The former political...
4 ways to create workplaces women won’t want to leave￼
Hilton, No. 1 on the Best Large Workplaces for Women list for the second year in a row, sponsors educational programs and networking events for women. The majority of women in today’s workforce are recruitable. Fifty-four percent of working women say they are open to a new job in...
Trauma-Informed Leadership
Trauma-informed leadership enhances psychological safety so employees can thrive and function as part of an effective team. For a leader to succeed, they must be concerned with the well-being of those they lead. Leadership success is also about how well the leader can get people to work together. Co-authored with...
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
How Nigerian students became ‘change agents’ in solid waste management
Nigerian cities aren’t managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country’s cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely...
Recruiting Platforms Put Employers at Risk of Unintentional Bias
Employers using online recruiting platforms risk running afoul of immigration law, as the Justice Department has taken a new focus on hiring discrimination against non-citizens. As of last week, 20 companies have settled with the DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section over the alleged bias, including such big names as...
Improved Office Culture Combats Quiet Quitting, Research Reveals
Working in offices can sometimes be a dreary experience, with younger generations looking for jobs with an established positive working culture. As an employer, developing a healthy company culture will likely have a powerful impact on all aspects of business, from employee productivity to increased job retention. However, it’s not...
BioTalent Canada Introduces National Talent Strategy to Address Bio-Economy Skills Shortage
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- BioTalent Canada today unveiled its national talent strategy, a critical element of its mission to help the Canadian bio-economy meet its short- and long-term labour needs. The strategy will help support the sector with valuable labour market information and the best job-ready human resources available to address current and forecasted labour shortages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005314/en/ The new strategy will also support the goals of Canada’s Economic Strategy Tables for the country’s health and biosciences sector, which aim to foster a sustainable, globally competitive health ecosystem that promotes improved health outcomes. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Complex Accounting Processes
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Recurly, Inc., a leading subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a global revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among increasingly complex and evolving revenue accounting and reporting standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005356/en/ Recurly launches enhanced revenue recognition capabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
Hybrid working may hold back women’s careers, say managers
Research suggests employers are overlooking people – particularly women – who work from home
Employees are now taking the lead in the future of work
What does the future of work look like? It’s a question at the forefront of all business leaders’ minds. But to get the right answer, it’s their staff they’ll have to talk to. This is because it is employees that will be spearheading the changes to the workplace in the years to come.
Values Based Leadership for Financial Services Professionals
Jerome Myers is a widely respected entrepreneur and business coach making huge waves especially in the financial services industry coaching wealth advisors/managers, financial advisors in the US. Jerome lives and breathes values-based leadership and is an inspiration to many. “For most of us leadership development is a product of our...
FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan
The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ The IT company was recognized for its positive corporate culture, based on authentic care and support for its people, from physical safety to psychological and emotional wellness. In particular, the company developed its strategy to put people at the heart of its operation, leveraging technology for better exchange across departments, updates on new policies and promoting two-way communication. Understanding people’s fundamental needs to balance between personal career and family responsibilities, FPT Software built its culture based on three pillars. Experiment - provide opportunities for staff to experiment innovative solutions, hone new skills, rotate new positions and challenge themselves with ambitious projects. Fun - enhance connection with various activities, boosting creativity and bonding among colleagues. Care - for both employees and their family, with policies regarding house or car loans, tuition fees, healthcare and parents’ day.
Open innovation is the future
Innovation technology has been one of the most popular topics discussed in business circles in recent years. While most corporations want to innovate in one way or another, the results of such innovations and their overall impact on the bottom line could become overshadowed if in-depth research is not conducted.
How To Create A High-Performing Strategic Plan
A high-performing strategic plan is the roadmap for your business and will help guide you through all kinds of decisions you'll be making.
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Leaders Gather in Washington DC for Leadership Summit
After more than two years of virtual meetings, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) brings together industry executives and thought leaders for its first-ever leadership summit, an in-person gathering in the nation’s capital on September 28-29. Following the tradition of PCPC’s annual meeting, attendees will reflect on the beauty...
