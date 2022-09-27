ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community

John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
Black Enterprise

Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists

BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
psychologytoday.com

Trauma-Informed Leadership

Trauma-informed leadership enhances psychological safety so employees can thrive and function as part of an effective team. For a leader to succeed, they must be concerned with the well-being of those they lead. Leadership success is also about how well the leader can get people to work together. Co-authored with...
furninfo.com

TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com

Recruiting Platforms Put Employers at Risk of Unintentional Bias

Employers using online recruiting platforms risk running afoul of immigration law, as the Justice Department has taken a new focus on hiring discrimination against non-citizens. As of last week, 20 companies have settled with the DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section over the alleged bias, including such big names as...
psychreg.org

Improved Office Culture Combats Quiet Quitting, Research Reveals

Working in offices can sometimes be a dreary experience, with younger generations looking for jobs with an established positive working culture. As an employer, developing a healthy company culture will likely have a powerful impact on all aspects of business, from employee productivity to increased job retention. However, it’s not...
The Associated Press

BioTalent Canada Introduces National Talent Strategy to Address Bio-Economy Skills Shortage

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- BioTalent Canada today unveiled its national talent strategy, a critical element of its mission to help the Canadian bio-economy meet its short- and long-term labour needs. The strategy will help support the sector with valuable labour market information and the best job-ready human resources available to address current and forecasted labour shortages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005314/en/ The new strategy will also support the goals of Canada’s Economic Strategy Tables for the country’s health and biosciences sector, which aim to foster a sustainable, globally competitive health ecosystem that promotes improved health outcomes. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Complex Accounting Processes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Recurly, Inc., a leading subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a global revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among increasingly complex and evolving revenue accounting and reporting standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005356/en/ Recurly launches enhanced revenue recognition capabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar

Employees are now taking the lead in the future of work

What does the future of work look like? It’s a question at the forefront of all business leaders’ minds. But to get the right answer, it’s their staff they’ll have to talk to. This is because it is employees that will be spearheading the changes to the workplace in the years to come.
getnews.info

Values Based Leadership for Financial Services Professionals

Jerome Myers is a widely respected entrepreneur and business coach making huge waves especially in the financial services industry coaching wealth advisors/managers, financial advisors in the US. Jerome lives and breathes values-based leadership and is an inspiration to many. “For most of us leadership development is a product of our...
The Associated Press

FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan

The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ The IT company was recognized for its positive corporate culture, based on authentic care and support for its people, from physical safety to psychological and emotional wellness. In particular, the company developed its strategy to put people at the heart of its operation, leveraging technology for better exchange across departments, updates on new policies and promoting two-way communication. Understanding people’s fundamental needs to balance between personal career and family responsibilities, FPT Software built its culture based on three pillars. Experiment - provide opportunities for staff to experiment innovative solutions, hone new skills, rotate new positions and challenge themselves with ambitious projects. Fun - enhance connection with various activities, boosting creativity and bonding among colleagues. Care - for both employees and their family, with policies regarding house or car loans, tuition fees, healthcare and parents’ day.
Hotels Magazine

Open innovation is the future

Innovation technology has been one of the most popular topics discussed in business circles in recent years. While most corporations want to innovate in one way or another, the results of such innovations and their overall impact on the bottom line could become overshadowed if in-depth research is not conducted.
