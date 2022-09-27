ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

Siena basketball teams hold first official practices

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVc03_0iBcPEJP00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — With almost a month to go before the college basketball season tips off, the Siena men’s and women’s basketball programs held their first official practices Monday.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The Siena men are coming off a 15-14 season that ended in the MAAC Quarterfinals with a loss to Quinnipiac. The Saints bring back eight players from last year’s roster. They believe having that core is a huge help heading into the season. “I think the guys know each other a lot more,” said graduate student Andrew Platek. “We’re a much closer knit group this year and we play for each other a lot more. You really want that team spirit, team comradery and I think we have that to a tee this year.”

With that group of returners in place, the Saints believe they’re miles ahead of where they were last season. “It’s just better to have comradery already built,” said graduate student Jackson Stormo. “Last year, this time of the season, we were still in the phase where we’re trying to get to know each other, where as I feel like now we have a huge head-start on that and we can get to putting together the big pieces much sooner.”

Josh Hauge era starts this week for Union Hockey

The Saints open up their season on the road against Holy Cross on November 7.

Meanwhile, the Siena women will look to bounce back from a 10-19 season in Jim Jabir’s first season at the helm. After starting the season 0-9, the Saints finished strong, going 10-10 in their final 20 games.

The Saints will be young this season with only four returners, but Jabir is excited for what is to come. “I’ve coached I think 37 years and this is my favorite group I’ve ever coached,” said Jabir. “It has been fun coming into work everyday because they’re so coachable and they’re so unselfish and they’re just fun to be around. They’ve really bought in. There’s no drama, no stress like that. They’re all locked in, it’s awesome.”

Vote now for our Play of the Week!

The Saints tip things off at home against New Hampshire on November 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudonville, NY
Basketball
State
New Hampshire State
City
Loudonville, NY
Loudonville, NY
Sports
104.5 The Team

Albany Football Player Lands First NIL Deal For UA Athlete

Only a few years ago, universities and colleges were the only ones that could benefit from a student-athlete's name, image and likeness (NIL) but we all know that has changed. When you think about programs like Alabama and Texas, where the head coaches are racking in tens of millions of dollars in contracts and endorsements, student-athletes were given a small fraction of a percent of those profits through scholarships and sometimes stipends. That rule has changed and now a University at Albany football player is benefitting from the modification.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Yankee Trails works with Troy Boys & Girls Club to ‘Grow the Game’

Yankee Trails of Rensselaer has partnered with the Troy Albany Hockey Association (TAHA) to transport kids from the Troy Boys & Girls Club to TAHA's "Grow the Game Event." The Goal of TAHA's Grow the Game event is to encourage youth to get involved with the game of hockey, give local children the opportunity to learn to ice skate, try hockey and get to know the game.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Teams#Siena#Quinnipiac#Union Hockey#Holy Cross
NEWS10 ABC

Pro Wrestlers meet and greet at Crossgates Mall

Heroes Hideout will be sponsoring two professional wrestler meet and greets, Friday at Heroes Hideout in Crossgates Mall. Pro wrestling superstar Heath Slater will be there from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Jordynne Grace will be there from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each recipient will receive one free autograph, with additional autographs available for $15.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat

Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing

Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
WATERVLIET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Calling Hours Being Held This Weekend For Shaker High School Teacher

Calling hours will be held this weekend for Shaker High School teacher Megan Marohn. Her family is going to gather Saturday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Albany. Mahron was on leave from her job earlier this year when she disappeared during a trip to Massachusetts. Her body was found recently in a wooded area in Lee. The Berskhire County District Attorney's Office hasn't said how Mahron died of if she was the victim of a crime.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy