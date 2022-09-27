Read full article on original website
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Ending & Even ArriveCAN Could Be Scrapped
Get ready, travellers! Canada's travel restrictions are reportedly set to end this month and it means travelling overseas and across the Canada-U.S. border will be a lot simpler. According to government sources, per CBC News and Global News, the feds are preparing to scrap multiple travel measures in Canada, including...
Travellers who have visited Cuba in last 11 years will need visa to enter US
In one of his last acts as US president, Donald Trump added Cuba to the American list of “state sponsors of terrorism” (SST). His successor, Joe Biden, has left the designation in place.As a result, any British holidaymaker who has been to Cuba in the past 11 years is disqualified from using the “Esta” scheme, with which the vast majority of UK travellers visit the US. They must instead pay £137 for a visa – and wait months for an interview appointment.A family of four who have visited the Caribbean’s largest island and now want to go to the US...
India and Bangladesh have agreed to share "a drop" of water, but an "ocean" awaits
India and Bangladesh recently signed an agreement to share water from the Kushiara river, and water management experts have derided it as “a drop in the ocean.” There are 54 rivers that flow between the two countries, and Kushiara River is one of the minor waterways. In a...
India searches premises, freezes bank accounts in ongoing Free Fire investigation
The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet Tuesday that it searched three premises of Coda Payments India as part of an “ongoing investigation” into the distributor and Free Fire, a title that New Delhi banned earlier this year, and froze bank accounts with a balance of $8.4 million.
Model fearing Myanmar military heads to asylum in Canada
BANGKOK — (AP) — A fashion model from Myanmar who feared being arrested by the country's military government if she was forced back home from exile has flown to Canada, which she says has granted her asylum. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, left on a...
US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions
Vice President Kamala Harris has said her trip to Asia is intended to shore up American alliances with Japan and South Korea
Study In Germany
Why you Should Journey to Deutschland for studies. When I decided to pen this experience down, I thought through what I’ll write, mehn! It was filled with so many emotions… I smiled… then I started.
Myanmar beauty queen lands in Canada after Thai airport limbo
TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Myanmar beauty queen, who had spoken out against military rule in her country and became stranded at Thailand's airport, said she was relieved but remained defiant after landing in Toronto on Wednesday.
Home Office U-turn over deportation of Albanian asylum seekers
Letter undermines Priti Patel’s claim that Albanians arriving with ‘spurious’ claims could be removed quickly
EU biometric entry system could multiply delays at Dover
Additional requirements would be time-consuming and threaten capacity, Dover port boss says
Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricket star
Nepali police have sought help from Interpol to locate the country's fugitive suspended national cricket captain, they said Tuesday. After the arrest warrant was issued he was suspended as captain of the national team and he pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League, where he was playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs.
Tunisia denounces racism in Brazil game, but questions identity of culprit
Tunisia's football federation (FTF) has denounced the racism that marred Tuesday's 5-1 defeat in Paris, where Brazil's Richarlison had a banana thrown at him. While the FTF awaits confirmation that it was indeed a Tunisian who threw the banana, it has condemned the action and says it will apologise unreservedly.
Malta tops list for best winter holiday bargains ahead of Spain and Portugal
Malta is the holiday destination offering the lowest prices on winter sun getaways this year. The Mediterranean island took the top spot for the most budget-friendly over the winter months, with a week-long break coming in at £333 per person, including flights, according to new analysis. A review by...
