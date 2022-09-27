Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
Porsche shares to be issued at 82.50 eur/shr
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Porsche AG will be issued at 82.50 euros per share, the top end of an initial range given earlier this month, parent Volkswagen said on Wednesday.
Bank of England to buy 65 billion pounds of UK bonds to stem rout
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England stepped into Britain's bond market on Wednesday to stem a market rout, pledging to buy 65 billion pounds ($69.4 billion) of long-dated gilts after a government fiscal statement triggered the biggest sell-off in decades.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
China property shares, bonds slump as CIFI default report adds to sector woes
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Investors dumped shares and bonds of Chinese property developers on Wednesday, after a media report that CIFI Holdings (Group) Co had defaulted added to worries over the crisis-stricken real estate sector.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps
Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday and the U.S. dollar was clawing back a recent dip as relief at the Bank of England's intervention in bond markets faded in the face of nagging doubts about Britain's economic management and the outlook for global growth.
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
Italy slashes 2023 growth forecast but sees public finances improving
ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mario Draghi's outgoing Italian government on Wednesday slashed next year's economic growth forecast to 0.6% due to sky-high energy costs but said strong revenues would still ensure an improvement in public finances.
Europe shares slip as UK adds to rate hike worries
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Europe bourses fell on Tuesday, extending a sell-off driven by escalating fears of a recession amid aggressive policy tightening by central banks, with London stocks reeling from worries about a new economic plan.
Euro zone yields at fresh multi-year highs, German real yield in positive territory
(Reuters) - Euro zone yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday, and Germany’s real yield rose above zero for the first time since 2015, on expectations of monetary tightening and concerns a potential increase in public spending would increase supply of bonds.
U.S. Dollar Strength Creating 'Untenable' Situation That Risks Financial Crisis -Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The dollar index hit a new two-decade high Monday as the pound...
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after Britain calms markets
Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world.
UK finance minister will meet with Wall Street banks after the newly unveiled mini-budget sparked panic in markets and sent the pound plummeting
The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is scheduled to meet with Wall Street execs, Wednesday. Kwarteng is conducting outreach about the UK's newly announced mini-budget, Bloomberg reported. The pound dropped to a record low with investors spooked by the plan that includes £45 billion in tax cuts.
