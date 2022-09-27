ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown

A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
LEVITTOWN, PA
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

SEPTA train derails in Trenton, service suspended in both directions

TRENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews are responding after a SEPTA train derailed in Trenton Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was live over the scene, where at least two train cars could be seen off the tracks. Police and SEPTA crews could be seen surveying the derailment. SEPTA says service has been suspended...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say

A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN

Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say

BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
CBS New York

Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police

A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Instantly Killed By Train In Garfield

A woman was struck and instantly killed by a train in Garfield, authorities confirmed. NJ TRANSIT police were trying to identify the woman, who was hit by a train that wasn't in passenger service just west of Somerset Street near the Garfield station at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. The...
GARFIELD, NJ
fox29.com

2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

