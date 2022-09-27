Read full article on original website
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
Multiple Tractor-Trailer Crash Dumps Fuel, Shuts Down Rt. 78 In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)
A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down Route 78 in Hunterdon County and dumped fuel on the highway, developing reports say. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 17.4 in Clinton around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The county HazMaz team...
Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown
A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
NJ man dies after getting shot in the head by Marine during bar fight
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man shot in the head outside a bar early Saturday has died and the gunman has been charged with murder. Chad Stuart, 31, of Clayton, was shot with a single round at about 4:40 a.m. at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in the Franklinville section.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
SEPTA train derails in Trenton, service suspended in both directions
TRENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews are responding after a SEPTA train derailed in Trenton Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was live over the scene, where at least two train cars could be seen off the tracks. Police and SEPTA crews could be seen surveying the derailment. SEPTA says service has been suspended...
Man with dementia missing after leaving car on NJ highway, police say
VINELAND — A 54-year-old man suffering from dementia walked away from his vehicle along a state highway on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since, according to New Jersey State Police. Officials on Thursday released a statement seeking the public's assistance in locating Roy Osmundsen. The Cape May Court...
2 teens in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Two teenage boys are in critical condition after being shot in the Kingsessing section of the city Thursday. The 16-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The 14-year-old is in critical but stable condition.
Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say
A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN
Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say
BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NJ woman pleads guilty to DWI in head-on collision that killed 17-year-old driver last year
A Pemberton, New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated during a collision last year that killed 17-year-old Kayla Bowen. She reached more than 90 mph, and her blood-alcohol level was .188 — more than double the legal limit.
Trio Hospitalized As Dump Truck Hauling Sand Hits 3 Cars, Flips In Hunterdon County, Police Say
Three people were sent to the hospital after a dump truck hauling sand crashed into three other vehicles and flipped over in Hunterdon County in the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. A vehicle had stopped on Route 31 northbound near milepost 25 in Raritan Township attempting to turn...
27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police
A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
Woman Struck, Instantly Killed By Train In Garfield
A woman was struck and instantly killed by a train in Garfield, authorities confirmed. NJ TRANSIT police were trying to identify the woman, who was hit by a train that wasn't in passenger service just west of Somerset Street near the Garfield station at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. The...
NJ Transit rail service affected after SEPTA train with 25 aboard derails in Trenton
A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train to Philadelphia with 25 people aboard derailed shortly after leaving the Trenton Transportation Center late Wednesday morning, SEPTA officials said. The train to Center City derailed shortly after 11 a.m. after it has just left Trenton, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesman. The train...
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
Man, 47, Found Stabbed Dead In Atlantic City Casino-Hotel Room; Philly Suspect Arrested
A 47-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an Atlantic City casino hotel room, authorities said. On Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a hotel room within the Ocean Casino Resort for an unresponsive man. The man, later identified as Brian Wilkinson, of...
Stabbing During Robbery Reported On Rutgers Campus: Police
An armed robbery led to a stabbing at Rutgers University early Thursday, Sept 29, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:29 a.m. near the intersection of French Street and Prospect Street in New Brunswick, university police said. During a brief fight, one of three suspects slashed the victim’s arm with...
