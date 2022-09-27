ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US News and World Report

Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
The Associated Press

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
CNBC

Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market

Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
Benzinga

Hony Capital Switches SPAC IPO Focus from U.S. to Hong Kong

Everest Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC co-funded by Hony Capital and ABCI Capital, applied to list in Hong Kong with the aim of acquiring companies in the healthcare, consumer goods and green sectors. In April this year Hony Capital scrapped a bid to list another SPAC, Hony Capital Acquisition, in the...
Reuters

Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche AG shares will list on the stock market on Thursday after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) priced shares at the top end of the announced range, a sign the luxury brand has lured buyers despite market turmoil.
