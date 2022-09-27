Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
AMC Entertainment Files To Sell Up To 425 Million APE Shares To Pay Down Debt
Giant theater chain AMC Entertainment filed today to sell up to 425 million AMC Preferred Equity Units, or APEs, its new securities that have seen a price collapse amid a sour market and investor backlash. They sank some more early Monday, then popped higher. AMC distributed the initial batch of...
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
Why Carvana Stock Is Surging Today
Investors are hoping the Fed will ease its aggressive pace of interest-rate hikes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
CNBC
Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market
Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
Treasury Yields Jump After Weak $43 Billion 2-Year Auction, Sliding Foreign Demand
Treasury bond yields moved higher again Monday following a weaker-than-expected auction of 2-year notes that fading demand from overseas investors and a massive jump in borrowing costs for the U.S. government. The Treasury sold $43 billion in 2-year notes at an auction-high yield of 4.29%, up nearly a full percentage...
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
Benzinga
Asian Bloodbath Continues: Alibaba, XPeng Shed 2%, Yuan Hits Weakest Levels Since 2008
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng slipping 2.5%, taking cues from the S&P 500 which fell deeper into the bear territory after hitting a near two-year low. The Chinese yuan hit its lowest level since 2008 and was trading at 7.2296 against the dollar on Wednesday.
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang as chief executive officer of its Chinese securities joint venture effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
Hony Capital Switches SPAC IPO Focus from U.S. to Hong Kong
Everest Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC co-funded by Hony Capital and ABCI Capital, applied to list in Hong Kong with the aim of acquiring companies in the healthcare, consumer goods and green sectors. In April this year Hony Capital scrapped a bid to list another SPAC, Hony Capital Acquisition, in the...
Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche AG shares will list on the stock market on Thursday after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) priced shares at the top end of the announced range, a sign the luxury brand has lured buyers despite market turmoil.
This Dividend King Is Showing Growth -- But Should You Really Buy?
Hormel Foods is a longtime dividend payer with an incredible 56 consecutive years of increases.
Comments / 0