The Canadian government announced that it will be dropping all Covid-19 travel restrictions, meaning that international travellers entering the country by plane or train will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination or wear masks.The newly lifted measures will go into effect on Saturday 1 October, regardless of citizenship status.Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday’s decision was not indicative of the government considering the pandemic over, but because recent data supported the move to drop the measures for international travellers that have been in place for more than two years as cases are mostly being driven...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO