Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What Travellers From India To Canada Should Know After COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
As all travel restrictions in Canada come to an end on October 1, Indian passport-holders, who are among the highest immigrants to the country, wont have to go through COVID-19 testing -- along with many other entrants. Those travelling on any kind of visa will not be required to show...
Revealed: These are the world’s best airlines
Qatar Airways has been voted the world’s best airline for the seventh year in a row, in a list compiled from millions of consumer surveys taken all over the world.Airline ratings website Skytrax announced the results of its World Airline Awards in a ceremony in London on Friday, naming Qatar as the overall winner across all categories, as well as individual winners for best cabin crew, business class and low-cost airlines.Singapore Airlines came in second in the list, with Emirates following in third place.Skytrax bases its annual ranking on more than 13 million customer surveys from more than 100...
Canada drops all Covid border restrictions for travellers
The Canadian government announced that it will be dropping all Covid-19 travel restrictions, meaning that international travellers entering the country by plane or train will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination or wear masks.The newly lifted measures will go into effect on Saturday 1 October, regardless of citizenship status.Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday’s decision was not indicative of the government considering the pandemic over, but because recent data supported the move to drop the measures for international travellers that have been in place for more than two years as cases are mostly being driven...
Time Out Global
Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1
While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Singapore's Changi Airport is going to get a lot bigger as plans for T5 take shape
Details have recently been revealed for Changi Airport's Terminal 5, with officials promising a space that is a social extension of Singapore rather than just another piece of transport infrastructure.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
KUOW
No more vaccine requirement for travelers entering Canada next month
This Saturday, Canada is dropping its Covid vaccination requirement for travelers wanting to enter the country. Travelers will also no longer have to upload their vaccination information to the Arrive CAN app starting Oct. 1. They also won't have to wear masks on planes, trains, and cruise ships. Canadian officials...
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Canada will drop all COVID-19 entry requirements on Oct. 1. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take a test before arrival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The world’s longest flights, from London-Perth to Auckland-New York
Air New Zealand has launched a direct route from Auckland to New York City, earning the distinction of being the fourth longest commercial flight in existence. The route, between the US’ east coast and New Zealand’s international hub, covers 8,828 miles, with an average flight time of 17 hours, 35 minutes.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. “Ultra long-haul” is defined as any flight over 12 hours. While many of these routes are served...
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures
Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.“There’s a new need to seize the moment post-Covid, and people are not letting anything stop them from taking that dream trip, even travelling on their own,” Wild...
Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?
As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...
Airline alliances: what are they good for?
The world has three big airline alliances: Oneworld, Star Alliance and SkyTeam. Virgin Atlantic spent 39 years steadfastly outside them all. Yet now the carrier is to join SkyTeam from “early 2023”.Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive, Shai Weiss, says: “Joining SkyTeam is an important milestone. Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as opening up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines.“It will enable a seamless customer experience, with an expanded network and maximised loyalty benefits.”Well, allow me to take issue with some of that. I am not sure...
US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions
Vice President Kamala Harris has said her trip to Asia is intended to shore up American alliances with Japan and South Korea
Save 40 Percent With Radisson Rewards Americas — Today Only, September 22 2022
You can save 40 percent off of standard room rates during what is called the Treat Yourself Thursday promotion at participating hotel and resort properties in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean which are part of the brand portfolio of Radisson Hotels Americas for stays which are completed by Monday, October 31, 2022…
BBC
Holidaymakers left in wrong country after flight aborted
A group of holidaymakers trying to return to Liverpool ended up in Romania after their flight was aborted in a bird-strike emergency. Steven Fludder was on the flight from Bulgaria when it hit a flock of birds during take-off on Tuesday. He said the airline then sent him and five...
airlive.net
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
cruisefever.net
Cruises to Canada Opening to All Passengers
Canada is lifting their COVID-19 travel restrictions and unvaccinated passengers will be allowed to visit Canada on a cruise starting on October 1, 2022. On Saturday, all of Canada’s COVID entry requirements will be lifted. While the 2022 Alaska season is coming to a close, 2023 will be open to all passengers. All cruises to Canada either have a stop in Canada or leave from Vancouver.
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
Canada said it will move forward to remove COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers coming to the country on Saturday.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Spain To Drop COVID-19 Health Checks For Non-EU Travelers
As the country heads into autumn, Spain is changing the current health checks for non-EU travelers visiting the country. They will no longer have to undergo health checks at the airport to assess whether they have COVID-19. Spain drops health checks for non-EU travelers. According to sources from Spain’s airport...
Comments / 0