Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit...
ZTE Security Policy Assures Clients of Secure Network Products

Communication networks must be robust, particularly as the extent, variety, and complexity of today’s cybersecurity threats grow tremendously. Leading in the telecommunication industry, ZTE Corporation places a premium on security and has created an effective governance framework that encompasses the whole product life span. In this way, ZTE security policy assures clients of secure network products, contributing to the establishment of a reliable communication network.
UAE Shoppers Were Most Active Online and in-Store Smartphone Users

Over 60% of all consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) used their smartphones at least once during their most recent shopping experience, whether it was online or in-store. That’s one of the findings of a report published by PYMNTS in collaboration with Cybersource, “The 2022 Global Shopping Index: UAE...
Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa

Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences

UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a young, vibrant and mobile-first eCommerce market. Local shoppers use their smartphones throughout nearly every part of their shopping journeys, in greater numbers than seen in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom or the United States. In total, nearly 70% of all local shoppers used their phones in some capacity during their most recent retail journeys, whether it was to check product reviews, pay via mobile wallet, track eCommerce orders or use navigation apps to locate products in-store.
Virtual reality's national security implications

When Pico, the VR subsidiary of ByteDance, the Chinese firm that owns TikTok, announced a new headset last week that the company said it has no immediate plans to launch it the United States. Why not?. Tech news website The Information reported that the company believes the cost and difficulty...
The world's most affordable mobile internet is in north Africa

If you’re looking to spend the least in mobile internet, then any of the seven northern African nations will be a good choice, according to data published by UK-based internet affordability analysis firm Cable. The Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022 index which analyzed the average cost of one gigabyte...
Cyber-attack on wireless firm exposes data belonging to 40% of this country's population

According to Reuters, the second largest wireless provider in Australia, Optus, has been contacting customers about a data breach that revealed personal information belonging to as many as 10 million customers. The size of the compromised database makes this one of the largest cybersecurity breakdowns in the country's history. At 10 million subscribers, the sheer number of Australians impacted equals about 40% of the country's population of 25.9 million people.
Wingcopter in drone and e-bike delivery trial for rural communities

German fixed-wing drone manufacturer and aerial services company Wingcopter is partnering with the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences to test on-demand delivery of goods using UAVs and cargo e-bicycles to people in villages and other remote rural communities. The project is being financed by a $500,000 grant from the German...
