Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get benefit checks up to $1,261 this week – see the exact date
ELIGIBLE Americans including disabled adults, kids, and seniors over the age of 65 will receive two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments this month. SSI benefits are usually sent out on the 1st of the month, but because October 1 falls on a Saturday, payments are being deposited slightly earlier. The...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions
Vice President Kamala Harris has said her trip to Asia is intended to shore up American alliances with Japan and South Korea
VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit...
U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States said at a summit with Pacific island leaders on Wednesday that it had agreed on a partnership for the future with them and held out the prospect of "big dollar" help to a region where it hopes to stem China's expanding influence.
Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang as chief executive officer of its Chinese securities joint venture effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
ZDNet
Bosses spying on you? Here's the most disastrous truth about surveillance software
It's easy to feel disturbed these days, even if you're still working from home. The notifications are constant. The pings ring in your ears, leaving a nasty echo. And then there's the spying. When the pandemic struck, companies worried that they couldn't observe their employees in the way they used...
China offers loans of $42 billion for infrastructure spending
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has distributed an additional 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) allocated for infrastructure projects through three state policy banks as of Wednesday, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.
getnews.info
ZTE Security Policy Assures Clients of Secure Network Products
Communication networks must be robust, particularly as the extent, variety, and complexity of today’s cybersecurity threats grow tremendously. Leading in the telecommunication industry, ZTE Corporation places a premium on security and has created an effective governance framework that encompasses the whole product life span. In this way, ZTE security policy assures clients of secure network products, contributing to the establishment of a reliable communication network.
UAE Shoppers Were Most Active Online and in-Store Smartphone Users
Over 60% of all consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) used their smartphones at least once during their most recent shopping experience, whether it was online or in-store. That’s one of the findings of a report published by PYMNTS in collaboration with Cybersource, “The 2022 Global Shopping Index: UAE...
tripsavvy.com
Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa
Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a young, vibrant and mobile-first eCommerce market. Local shoppers use their smartphones throughout nearly every part of their shopping journeys, in greater numbers than seen in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom or the United States. In total, nearly 70% of all local shoppers used their phones in some capacity during their most recent retail journeys, whether it was to check product reviews, pay via mobile wallet, track eCommerce orders or use navigation apps to locate products in-store.
POLITICO
Virtual reality's national security implications
When Pico, the VR subsidiary of ByteDance, the Chinese firm that owns TikTok, announced a new headset last week that the company said it has no immediate plans to launch it the United States. Why not?. Tech news website The Information reported that the company believes the cost and difficulty...
Quartz
The world's most affordable mobile internet is in north Africa
If you’re looking to spend the least in mobile internet, then any of the seven northern African nations will be a good choice, according to data published by UK-based internet affordability analysis firm Cable. The Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022 index which analyzed the average cost of one gigabyte...
Phone Arena
Cyber-attack on wireless firm exposes data belonging to 40% of this country's population
According to Reuters, the second largest wireless provider in Australia, Optus, has been contacting customers about a data breach that revealed personal information belonging to as many as 10 million customers. The size of the compromised database makes this one of the largest cybersecurity breakdowns in the country's history. At 10 million subscribers, the sheer number of Australians impacted equals about 40% of the country's population of 25.9 million people.
dronedj.com
Wingcopter in drone and e-bike delivery trial for rural communities
German fixed-wing drone manufacturer and aerial services company Wingcopter is partnering with the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences to test on-demand delivery of goods using UAVs and cargo e-bicycles to people in villages and other remote rural communities. The project is being financed by a $500,000 grant from the German...
