Business

Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
The Associated Press

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The head of China’s legislature called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders Friday amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor did so in 2015. His trip is seen as part of efforts by Beijing to boost ties with neighboring countries ahead of a Communist Party congress next month that will likely grant Xi a third five-year term as leader. Li’s visit is also crucial for South Korea’s government, which wants to assure Beijing that its push to strengthen its alliance with the U.S. and participate in U.S.-led regional initiatives won’t target China, its biggest trading partner. Li, chairman of the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress, told a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart that China supports “realizing cooperation in cutting-edge technology sectors and managing supply and industrial chains smoothly and stably.”
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris condemns 'disturbing' Chinese actions

YOKOSUKA, Japan, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned on Wednesday "disturbing" actions by China in the Pacific while pledging to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan, days after the U.S. administration pledged its forces would defend the island.
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
The Associated Press

US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in...
The Independent

Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe

Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
Defense One

Today's D Brief: VP Harris to Seoul; State of the Space Force; China's economy is slowing down; FB takes down 'largest and most complex' Russian op; And a bit more.

North Korea just conducted its 20th missile test of the year when it fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the water off its east coast on Wednesday. The missiles were launched 10 minutes apart shortly after 6 p.m. local, and both departed from the capital city of Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said in a statement. Seoul’s Yonhap news agency reports the two missiles were fired from road-mobile launchers.
The Independent

Kamala Harris to visit Korean demilitarised zone to show America’s commitment to security

US vice president Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday that she will be visiting the Korean demilitarised zone (DMZ) at the end of her Asia trip.The details of her Asian trip were kept under wraps but on Tuesday South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo revealed that Ms Harris will be making a visit to the Korean demilitarised zone. It was later confirmed by a US official.In August, Nancy Pelosi, the US House speaker visited the DMZ. Former president Donald Trump went in 2019 when he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Ms Harris on Tuesday also emphasised the US’s commitment...
POLITICO

Planning for a post-post-Putin world

RIGA, Latvia — The top conversation in Latvia is about the war in Ukraine. But the next conversation is about what happens if Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN loses the war and his hold on power. It’s been a surreal 2.5 days here, capped with Putin ordering a partial mobilization...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian secret police blindfolded, interrogated Japanese diplomat, says Japan

The Japanese government has accused members of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) of detaining, blindfolding and interrogating a Japanese diplomat. The FSB told the Russian state-run TASS news agency it caught Japanese diplomat Motoka Tatsunori “red-handed” receiving classified information. “The Federal Security Service in the Primorsky Territory...
