ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Hutt
BBC

Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico

Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Refugees#Ukraine#Ukrainians
BBC

Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'

"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
PROTESTS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Stephen Lawrence murderer's prison phone selfies investigated

One of Stephen Lawrence's murderers is being investigated over claims he had an illegal phone in prison. David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole. The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'

Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
WORLD
BBC

England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble

Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
marthastewart.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Officially Returned to Wales, Where They Lived as Newlyweds

After serving as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for over a decade, Kate Middleton and Prince William are putting their new duties and titles to work in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. According to People, the royal couple paid a visit to Wales for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales, marking their first stop in Anglesey, the northwestern island of Wales. This visit was particularly personal for the pair, as this is not only where they lived as newlyweds—but this is also where they spent their first few months as parents, after welcoming their first child, Prince George.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy