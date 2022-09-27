Read full article on original website
German population hits a record 84M due to Ukraine refugees
BERLIN (AP) — The influx of Ukrainian refugees to Germany has pushed the country’s population to a new all-time high of more than 84 million, the German Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday. By the end of June, the country’s population increased by 843,000 people, or 1%, compared to...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
BBC
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
‘Deep roots in racist organisations’: Sweden’s PM Magdalena Andersson on the far-right threat in the election
Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has said the country is at a pivotal moment as it prepares for its most critical election in years, in which rightwing populists with neo-Nazi roots are likely to become the second biggest party. Andersson, who took over from Stefan Löfven in...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
U.K.・
Greece says EU using Mediterranean countries like a refugee 'parking lot'
Greece's migration minister says refugees recognized by individual EU nations should be allowed to live anywhere in the bloc.
BBC
Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'
"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
BBC
Stephen Lawrence murderer's prison phone selfies investigated
One of Stephen Lawrence's murderers is being investigated over claims he had an illegal phone in prison. David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole. The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life...
Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'
Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
Denmark and Germany now building the world's longest immersed tunnel
Descending up to 40 meters beneath the Baltic Sea, the world's longest immersed tunnel will link Denmark and Germany, slashing journey times between the two countries when it opens in 2029.
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Officially Returned to Wales, Where They Lived as Newlyweds
After serving as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for over a decade, Kate Middleton and Prince William are putting their new duties and titles to work in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. According to People, the royal couple paid a visit to Wales for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales, marking their first stop in Anglesey, the northwestern island of Wales. This visit was particularly personal for the pair, as this is not only where they lived as newlyweds—but this is also where they spent their first few months as parents, after welcoming their first child, Prince George.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Italy on the Brink of Being Led by the Far-Right for the First Time Since WW2
MACERATA, Italy – In late July, Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian father and street vendor, was beaten to death by a white Italian man in the streets of the coastal town of Civitanova Marche. Onlookers did not physically intervene to stop the violence, one filmed the incident which was...
What a far-right government in Italy means for asylum seekers and migrants
Italy looks set for its first far-right government since World War II. Among other concerns, this is likely to be bad news for refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea in search of safety and opportunity in Europe. The Brothers of Italy party – which topped the polls...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
