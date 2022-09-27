Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
The very last person to view Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state said it was a 'highlight' of her life
Chrissy Heerey told BBC News that she was viewing the Queen's lying-in-state in Westminster for the second time on Monday morning.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
King Charles ‘was told Queen was dying in call after footsteps ran through hallway – then everything fell silent’
KING Charles was told his mother was dying in a phone call before "everything fell silent", according to a royal commentator. The new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla were at Dumfries House in Scotland when an aide was heard running down the corridor to find them, it is reported. Camilla...
Expert Explains How King Charles Gave Prince Harry An Unexpected Honor At The Queen's Funeral
Prince Harry wasn't afforded many honors throughout the week leading up to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. We saw the Duke of Sussex stripped of his privilege to wear a military uniform during the procession to Westminster Hall, while the only other royal who received similar treatment was the disgraced Prince Andrew. While Harry was permitted to don the uniform while standing vigil at the Queen's coffin with his cousins, he sported morning dress to the funeral itself.
There’s 1 Employee Queen Elizabeth II Promised Could Continue to Live at Windsor After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death there's uncertainty for many members of her staff, but that's not the case for an aide who worked alongside the monarch for decades.
Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms
You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Kate Middleton DELIBERATELY Agreed To Stay Behind In Windsor To Ensure Meghan Markle Didn’t Go To Queen’s Deathbed
Kate Middleton agreed to stay home and not travel to Scotland in order to stop Meghan Markle from going to visit the Queen on her deathbed with Prince Harry, according to a source. Article continues below advertisement. When Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson put out a statement saying both the Duke...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
King Charles Makes Bold Decision Regarding The Queen's Staff
Upon becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, moved from their family home of Clarence House to Buckingham Palace. By 1953, Elizabeth and Philip had moved to Buckingham Palace, and Clarence House became home to the Queen Mother. By 2003, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall moved into Clarence House, but upon the queen's death, King Charles III's residence will eventually be Buckingham Palace — it's currently undergoing renovations, per Independent.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
IFLScience
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
International Business Times
Meghan Markle 'Changing Her Tune' After Queen's Death, Removes Podcast Content Offensive To Monarchy
Meghan Markle is reviewing the upcoming episodes of her podcast "Archetypes," in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. This is to prevent her content from being interpreted as offensive by any of her grieving relatives in the U.K., reports said. Royal commentator Neil Sean said "there's a lot of work...
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
marthastewart.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
