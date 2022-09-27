Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SCHOOL STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to the 400 block of cross Street for a structure that is reported to be a fully involved fire. The structure in question is reportedly a school. A general alarm was sent out and fire marshal has been called to the scene.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE
Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Authorities Investigating Forced-Entry Burglary in Lakewood in Broad Daylight
Authorities are investigating after a Lakewood home was burglarized in broad daylight. The burglary occurred this afternoon in the Kennedy Boulevard area. Neighbors tell TLS the burglar(s) broke a window to gain entry into the home. The homeowners were not home at the time. The suspect(s) made off with valuables.
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglar Wipes Out Lakewood Family’s Silver after Forcing Way into Home
Last night, TLS reported about a Lakewood home that was burglarized in broad daylight. Video obtained today by TLS shows the burglar wiping out the family’s silver and fleeing the scene. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Homeowner Offers $1,000 Cash Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Burglar
The Lakewood homeowner whose home was broken into yesterday tells TLS he is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the burglar. The burglar made off with the family’s silver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
midjersey.news
September 26, 2022
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—Ewing Township Police reported that at 6:07 this morning that Police were detailed to the area or 432 Stokes Avenue for a report of a male struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. Ewing EMS transported the victim to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police reported the man is reported to be in stable condition. Police say that there is no reason to believe that there is any active threat to the community.
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Important Messages from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer and Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer provided TLS with the following message:. As we approach Rosh Hashana and finish up our shopping and preparations for the holidays, I want to take a moment to remind you all of some important safety concerns. Please remember to lock your doors and windows at...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE LOCATING MISSING MAN WITH DEMENTIA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J. Roy was last seen on September 27, at approximately 9:51 p.m., after he walked...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
More NJ Towns Move to Ban ATVs and Dirt Bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton, and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment on the Garden State Parkway southbound near mike marker 89. We have a report from a follower that traffic is completely stopped on the southbound side of the parkway in this area. The original calls asked for back up assistance due to entrapment(s) but was canceled a few moments later. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?
The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
14 officers indicted after inmates beaten at NJ women’s prison
TRENTON – Fourteen correctional police officers have been indicted in connection with the early 2021 incident at New Jersey’s women’s prison in which two inmates were severely injured in beatings while being forcibly removed from their cells. The 14 officers, including the then-leader at the Edna Mahan...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Uncle & Nephew Plead Guilty to 2019 Murder
Thirty-two-year-old Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his 20-year-old nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, both of Lakewood, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 Howell slaying, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. At the time of sentencing the state will recommend 22...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
