Read full article on original website
Related
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Village Roundabout Construction Update
The corporation, CFT Vista, that owns Vista Village is installing a roundabout at the “T” intersection of Main Street and Wave Drive by the Wave Waterpark. The intersection location of the roundabout is on private property and construction is being managed by CFT’s contractors. The new roundabout...
buckinghamshirelive.com
National Highways says to make sure your vehicle is ready for autumn and winter months
Autumn has arrived and as the nights draw in and temperatures drop, it's not just your wardrobe that may need an update. Motorists are also being urged to make sure that their vehicle is prepared for the colder months. National Highways has warned that motorists should be ready for the...
Comments / 0