thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH GSP SB
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway near mile marker 80. There is some minor debris in the right lane so please use caution.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVERTURNED CAR LEAKING FLUIDS
Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle at James St and Lewis. The vehicle is leaking fluids at the scene. Police report that there is no entrapment and everyone is out of the vehicles. There is no additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE IN CRASH
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Lakewood Road near Jack’s Auto Body. The crash involves an overturned vehicle. We do not have a report on injuries at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FULLY INVOLVED VEHICLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle which is fully engulfed in flames on the 700 block of Francis near Fisher. No additional details are available at this time.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE
Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
wrnjradio.com
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck on Route 31 in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Route 31 in Hunterdon County Tuesday morning, according to Raritan Township Police Department Lieutenant Scott Nelson. The crash happened at around 9:20 a.m. on Route 31 near mile marker 25...
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by pickup while crossing N.J. street
A 63-year-old Morris County resident was in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a pickup while crossing a street, authorities said. The person was crossing Main Street at Railroad Plaza North in Chatham Borough when the crash occurred about 7:55 p.m. Monday, according to police. Members of the Chatham...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MULTIPLE CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS
The Manchester Township Police are currently investigating numerous catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters from large gas engine vehicles, such as work trucks, recreational vehicles, box trucks and vans are commonly stolen, though ones from hybrid cars are also considered highly valuable. These catalytic converters are part of your vehicles emission system and are valuable in the second hand market. The damage from these thefts along with replacement costs can be in the thousands of dollars. Vehicles left unattended in lots, yards or clubhouses for any period of time are frequently targeted; however, residential areas have been recently targeted as well.
Pedestrian, 63, Critical After Being Hit By Pickup Truck At Chatham Intersection: Police
A 63-year-old pedestrian was in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck at a Morris County intersection during the evening on Monday, Sept. 26, authorities said. A 55-year-old Chatham Borough resident driving a pickup truck hit a pedestrian crossing Main Street at Railroad Plaza North shortly before 7:55...
jerseyshoreonline.com
Neighbors Of Proposed Park Worry About Traffic
MANCHESTER – Traffic was a big concern of residents at a forum regarding a proposed Ocean County park located at 3623 Ridgeway Road. The park will occupy land on both sides of Ridgeway Boulevard, spanning Ridgeway Road from Route 547 (South Hope Chapel Road) to the railroad tracks. The...
Death Near Morris County Construction Site Investigated As Suicide
A death near a Morris County construction site was being investigated as a suicide, authorities said. A man was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head at 289 Beaverbrook Road in Lincoln Park around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The accident was being...
KNOW THEM? Suspicious Vehicle Damages Property, Speeds Away In Morris County Accident
Know anything? Authorities are seeking clues after a suspicious vehicle with three occupants damaged property and sped away during an accident in Morris County. The suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Volvo — made a left turn on Harwich Road from Fieldstone Drive in Morris Township just after 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, police said.
Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say
A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
Jackson application for housing, house of worship due back before zoners
JACKSON — Testimony regarding an applicant’s plan to construct market rate single-family homes, affordable housing rental apartments and a house of worship on a 159-acre parcel is scheduled to resume during the Oct. 5 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. The Swanborne, LLC, application, was most...
How to watch the implosion of cooling tower at former NJ power plant
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at 9:30.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for vehicle, occupants who fled the scene after a crash that caused property damage in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly caused property damage and left the scene of an accident earlier this month. On Sept. 11, at around 5:36 p.m., a silver or grey...
Woman Struck, Instantly Killed By Train In Garfield
A woman was struck and instantly killed by a train in Garfield, authorities confirmed. NJ TRANSIT police were trying to identify the woman, who was hit by a train that wasn't in passenger service just west of Somerset Street near the Garfield station at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. The...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BMW Driver Was Doing 'Burn Out' In H2oi Golf Cart Crash That Hurt Dad: Prosecutor
A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said. Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then...
