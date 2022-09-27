The Manchester Township Police are currently investigating numerous catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters from large gas engine vehicles, such as work trucks, recreational vehicles, box trucks and vans are commonly stolen, though ones from hybrid cars are also considered highly valuable. These catalytic converters are part of your vehicles emission system and are valuable in the second hand market. The damage from these thefts along with replacement costs can be in the thousands of dollars. Vehicles left unattended in lots, yards or clubhouses for any period of time are frequently targeted; however, residential areas have been recently targeted as well.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO