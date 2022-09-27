ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH GSP SB

Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway near mile marker 80. There is some minor debris in the right lane so please use caution.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVERTURNED CAR LEAKING FLUIDS

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle at James St and Lewis. The vehicle is leaking fluids at the scene. Police report that there is no entrapment and everyone is out of the vehicles. There is no additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE IN CRASH

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Lakewood Road near Jack's Auto Body. The crash involves an overturned vehicle. We do not have a report on injuries at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE

Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MULTIPLE CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS

The Manchester Township Police are currently investigating numerous catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters from large gas engine vehicles, such as work trucks, recreational vehicles, box trucks and vans are commonly stolen, though ones from hybrid cars are also considered highly valuable. These catalytic converters are part of your vehicles emission system and are valuable in the second hand market. The damage from these thefts along with replacement costs can be in the thousands of dollars. Vehicles left unattended in lots, yards or clubhouses for any period of time are frequently targeted; however, residential areas have been recently targeted as well.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

Neighbors Of Proposed Park Worry About Traffic

MANCHESTER – Traffic was a big concern of residents at a forum regarding a proposed Ocean County park located at 3623 Ridgeway Road. The park will occupy land on both sides of Ridgeway Boulevard, spanning Ridgeway Road from Route 547 (South Hope Chapel Road) to the railroad tracks. The...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say

A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

How to watch the implosion of cooling tower at former NJ power plant

An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at 9:30.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Instantly Killed By Train In Garfield

A woman was struck and instantly killed by a train in Garfield, authorities confirmed. NJ TRANSIT police were trying to identify the woman, who was hit by a train that wasn't in passenger service just west of Somerset Street near the Garfield station at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. The...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

