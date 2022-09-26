ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Leslie Jordan
Person
Ken Jeong
WUSA

OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More

OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Masked Singer#American Idol#Egot
WUSA

Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)

Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family

Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)

Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy