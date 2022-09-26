Read full article on original website
Charli D'Amelio Gushes Over Boyfriend Landon Barker Showing Up to Support Her on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)
Charli D’Amelio has the support of her man. Following her and partner Mark Ballas’ Quick Step to Elvis Presley's “Bossa Nova Baby” -- which landed her on the top of the leaderboard -- the TikTok star gushed about having her boyfriend, Landon Barker, in the audience to cheer her on during Monday night's dance.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More
OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
Garcelle Beauvais on the Legacy of 'The Real' and Possibly Joining a Reboot (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais is looking back on her time on The Real. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 55-year-old TV personality at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, and she fondly remembered the show, which aired its series finale in June. "I really felt like that was a...
Kelly Osbourne Says Going on 'Red Table Talk' Encouraged Her to Go to Rehab
Kelly Osbourne took the opportunity to guest host for Wednesday's Red Table Talk episode and revealed the power the show wields when it comes to therapeutics. So much so, Osbourne says, her 2021 appearance encouraged her to go back to rehab, and it changed her life. The 37-year-old, who is...
OWN and Onyx Collective Unveil 'The Hair Tales' Trailer With Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis & More
"It can feel like it's just a conversation about hair, but it's not," Tracee Ellis Ross says as the trailer for OWN and Disney's Onyx Collective new docuseries opens. "It never is," Oprah Winfrey responds. That's the basic premise behind The Hair Tales, a six-part series exploring the stories and...
Mel C Says 'Fall Out' With Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of Spice Girls (Exclusive)
Sporty Spice was almost kicked out of the Spice Girls! Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, is opening up about her years in the hit girl group in her new tell-all memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl. The 48-year-old singer spoke with ET's Rachel...
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)
Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Aaron Doesn't Have a Vendetta Against Shanae After Her Comments About Genevieve
Aaron Clancy isn't going into Paradise with a vendetta. ET spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star ahead of his arrival on the beach, and he revealed why he didn't have much ill will toward Shanae Ankney, who previously started a rumor about him hooking up with Genevieve Parisi. "I...
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family
Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Gush Over Reviving ‘Hocus Pocus’ 30 Years Later (Exclusive)
Fans have been waiting decades for a second Hocus Pocus film -- but so have the film's stars, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. ET's Rachel Smith caught up with Midler and Najimy at the New York City premiere where the two spoke about reviving their roles 30 years later. While...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth -- and Kris Scrambles to Grab Hilarious Hospital Essentials
After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series' second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner's son nearly six months earlier. It is explained at the beginning of Thursday's episode that the show...
Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)
Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
Thora Birch Reveals Reason 'Hocus Pocus 2' Return Didn't Work Out and If She'll Still Watch (Exclusive)
After revealing that she was “dismayed” she couldn’t reprise her role as Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus 2, Thora Birch spoke with ET on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event, where she explained that there were attempts made to have her return for the sequel and shared whether she’s planning to watch.
2 ‘Big Brother 24’ Houseguests Got Matching Tattoos, ‘It’s so Perfect’
Two frenemies in the 'Big Brother 24' cast got matching tattoos.
