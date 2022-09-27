ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
LiAngelo Ball Has Reportedly Signed NBA Contract

The Charlotte Hornets will have two Ball brothers on the roster heading into training camp. According to Shams Charania, the Hornets are set to sign LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract. LiAngelo Ball, the middle Ball brother, was with the team last training camp, as well. "LiAngelo Ball is signing...
LaVar Ball is a true visionary as LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo team-up slowly coming to life

People have called LaVar Ball a lot of things over the years. Obnoxious. Blowhard. Distraction. These descriptions have come from LaVar’s penchant for saying wild things when it comes to his kids and his Big Baller Brand. One of LaVar’s favorite predictions is that one day all three of his sons — Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball — will play on the same NBA team, just like they did for Chino Hills back in high school. Most NBA watchers have laughed this off as a pipe dream. However, with the Charlotte Hornets signing LiAngelo this offseason and Lonzo dealing with a serious injury for the Chicago Bulls, a LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo has never seemed more attainable.
Charlotte Hornets Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

September 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced on Tuesday the team’s 2022 training camp roster, which stands at 20 players. Charlotte’s 2022 Training Camp, presented by Draft Kings, will be held at the Novant Health Training Center at Spectrum...
