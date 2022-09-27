Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
Insider Reveals How Jarred Vanderbilt Botched Jazz-Suns Trade
The Utah Jazz made a good decision.
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
LiAngelo Ball Has Reportedly Signed NBA Contract
The Charlotte Hornets will have two Ball brothers on the roster heading into training camp. According to Shams Charania, the Hornets are set to sign LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract. LiAngelo Ball, the middle Ball brother, was with the team last training camp, as well. "LiAngelo Ball is signing...
Monty Williams Discusses Deandre Ayton at Suns Media Day
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke on his and center Deandre Ayton's relationship at the team's media day on Monday.
ESPN
Suns' Deandre Ayton says he hasn't spoken to coach Monty Williams since Game 7 benching
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said he hasn't spoken with head coach Monty Williams since he was benched during a stunning Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in May. Ayton had a tense summer with the Suns, signing a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers before Phoenix matched using his restricted free agent rights.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Media Day: Rob Pelinka Provides Early Injury Report, Says Kendrick Nunn Fully Cleared
One of the biggest issues last season for the Los Angeles Lakers was staying healthy. Obviously, Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed a large chunk of the season, while guard Kendrick Nunn, who was expected to be a big part of things, wound up missing the entire season. While...
Yardbarker
LaVar Ball is a true visionary as LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo team-up slowly coming to life
People have called LaVar Ball a lot of things over the years. Obnoxious. Blowhard. Distraction. These descriptions have come from LaVar’s penchant for saying wild things when it comes to his kids and his Big Baller Brand. One of LaVar’s favorite predictions is that one day all three of his sons — Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball — will play on the same NBA team, just like they did for Chino Hills back in high school. Most NBA watchers have laughed this off as a pipe dream. However, with the Charlotte Hornets signing LiAngelo this offseason and Lonzo dealing with a serious injury for the Chicago Bulls, a LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo has never seemed more attainable.
Suns star Devin Booker goes full spin zone on Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams beef
There has been a lot of talk surrounding DeAndre Ayton and his supposed beef with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. This is especially after Ayton himself revealed that the last time he spoke with Williams was during their Game 7 loss in the West Semis against the Dallas Mavericks — that they haven’t exchanged a single word all summer long.
Willie Green: Zion Williamson "Dominated" Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green says Zion Williamson looked amazing while "dominating" the team's practice sessions.
Charlotte Hornets Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
September 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced on Tuesday the team’s 2022 training camp roster, which stands at 20 players. Charlotte’s 2022 Training Camp, presented by Draft Kings, will be held at the Novant Health Training Center at Spectrum...
