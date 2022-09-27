Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Randee Kay McKim Patton
Randee Kay McKim Patton, 76, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Michael ‘Mick’ Luft
Michael “Mick’ Luft passed away in his home after losing his battle with cancer on Sept. 22, 2022. Mick was born April 26, 1948. He grew up in Rosedale, Indiana, where he played basketball for the hometown team the “Hotshots.” During his childhood, Mick enjoyed the time he spent with his siblings, especially his twin brother, Rick.
Journal Review
Gregory A. French
Gregory A. French passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1968, at Crawfordsville, to Donald and Delores “Dee” (Conner) French. Greg married Tricia (Stewart) French on July 14, 1990. Greg loved hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors, especially with his best friend and dog, Maddie.
Journal Review
Wilbur D. Crawley
Wilbur D. Crawley, 86, of Cloverdale passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He was born Feb. 27, 1936, to the late William and Clara Crawley. Wilbur married Judy (Saunders) Crawley on July 24, 1954, and she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sheila Crawley...
Journal Review
Brian Edward Consoer
Brian Edward Consoer, 53, passed away Thursday night, Sept. 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. Brian started as a welder, doing construction. He later worked at RR Donnelley for several years and then worked at Zippy Lube for over eight years. He had the biggest heart and would help people even when he himself had very little. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, tattoos, movies, was an avid gun collector and collector of NASCAR memorabilia.
Journal Review
Church plans 'Oktacofest' bazaar
St. Bernard Catholic Church is bringing back “Oktacofest” this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more than 100 years, the local church has hosted an annual bazaar. Last year, for the first time, organizers made the bazaar “Oktacofest” themed. “It was amazing,” said Father...
Journal Review
Bacon surpasses 100 career goals in historic career
Teegan Bacon just further cemented herself as one of the most prolific goal scorers to ever come through Montgomery County on Wednesday as Bacon and the North Montgomery Chargers hit the road for their regular season finale with Lebanon. North Montgomery ultimately fell 6-5 but not before a valiant effort from the Chargers in the final 20 minutes as they scored 4 goals in the final 15 minutes, but saw their rally fall just short.
Journal Review
Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR
The Dorothy Q Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, met at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Elston Memorial House, with Regent Michele Borden presiding, as she welcomed 20 members and one special guest, Crawfordsville attorney Dan Taylor. Regent Michele Borden opened the meeting beginning the call...
Journal Review
Volunteer fatigue
Worker burn out is common current experience. Teachers, nurses, doctors, people working in businesses and organizations feel burdened by stresses and pressures. A general malaise results. Many leave positions and the workforce. Others “work to rule” — doing the absolute minimum. Pandemic complicates the problem as more people become accustomed to working from home and resist regular office hours and restrictions. Such burnout often results more from lack of meaning and purpose than from overwork and external pressures.
Journal Review
Harrington resigns from EMA
Montgomery County EMA Director Shari Harrington has delivered a resignation letter to the county commissioners. Commissioner president John Frey announced the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting. Harrington, who started working for the county nearly 20 years ago, said she decided it was time to move on when an opening...
Journal Review
City conducting comprehensive community branding strategy
The City of Crawfordsville is currently in the process of conducting a comprehensive rebranding strategy to accurately reflect the Crawfordsville community. The rebranding will include a new logo and tagline for the city to market itself and engage with the community. As the strategy is developed, the most important aspect is to incorporate citizens’ opinions and perspectives initially by conducting a brief survey to receive authentic feedback.
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 28, 2022
• Prowler in the 200 block of North Oak Street — 12:02 a.m. • Property damage crash at 800 N. Englewood Drive — 12:37 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of School Street — 12:49 a.m. • Sexual assault in the 1000 block of Tuttle...
Journal Review
Bruton notches 2,000th kill as Athenians battle Stars
DOVER — Everyone knew it would happen, it was just a matter of when on Tuesday as Crawfordsville senior and state leader in kills Macy Bruton accomplished the feat of reaching the illustrious 2,000 career kill mark as the Athenians battled Western Boone. The Stars came away with three set sweep (25-16, 25-15, 25-21) over the Athenians, but Bruton’s night was still something very worth celebrating. Over the weekend at the Clinton Central Invite, she tallied the 1,000th dig of her career as she has gotten it done on both ends of the court over the course of her historic CHS career.
Journal Review
South football has all the pieces for special season
NEW MARKET — After Southmont captured the county title and begun the season 5-0 for the second straight year, they knew the challenge that lied ahead of them. Four games left against the toughest teams in the Sagamore Athletic Conference and it began by hosting Danville. The hard work in the summer of hitting the weight room and sweating buckets was exactly for this final four game stretch. Southmont came away with a 28-14 win over the Warriors last Friday and moved to 6-0 on the season which marked their best start in 41 years. With their perfect 4-0 record in the SAC, the Mounties also currently stand alone on top of the conference as the league’s smallest school.
Journal Review
Athenians drop season finale to Stars
Crawfordsville’s girls soccer team closed out their regular and conference season with a 3-1 loss to Western Boone, but there were plenty of positive comments afterwards. The Athenians finish the regular season 5-8-3 and close out their Sagamore Conference schedule at 1-6. The Stars move to 8-4-1 overall and...
Journal Review
Mounties and Athenians advance in tennis sectional
The stage is now set as Crawfordsville and Southmont boys tennis both picked up victories on Wednesday as sectional play got underway at CHS. Crawfordsville was able to take care of county rival North Montgomery 5-0 while the Mounties defeated Parke Heritage 4-1. Both matches were re-matches of the regular...
Journal Review
9-26 Roundup: South girls, North boys soccer notch wins
Playing in their regular season finale, Southmont girls soccer traveled to take on Bethesda Christian on Monday and came away with a 3-1 victory. The Mounties had three different girls find the back of the net as Jessica Hale, Alivia Williams, and Emma Phillips notched a goal each. With the...
Journal Review
Mountie VB cruise to non-conference win
NEW MARKET - Chelsea Veatch went from Homecoming Queen Friday night to queen of the volleyball court Monday as she helped lead Southmont to a 3-0 win over South Vermillion. The senior had 11 kills, half of the Mounties total, as South dispatched the Wildcats 25-17, 25-21, 25-14. “There wasn’t...
