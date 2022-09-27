ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

sonomastatestar.com

Welcome back! can we talk?

Students are back at Sonoma State and the campus is bustling with life and energy with orientation week, the start of classes and the start of many of SSU’s sports teams’ seasons starting. A feel of normalcy has fallen over campus due to the higher percentage of in-person classes with the fading of Covid and more students returning to campus.
SONOMA, CA
kalw.org

Psychedelic therapy in the Bay, today

Psychedelics are hallucinogenic drugs that can be consumed to access non-traditional states of consciousness. For decades, they’ve been scheduled - which means that the government doesn’t believe they have any medicinal uses. But this bad reputation is slowly changing. UC Berkeley recently created a school to specifically study...
BERKELEY, CA
sonomastatestar.com

SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences

The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
COTATI, CA
sonomastatestar.com

SSU moves to upgrade the campus power grid

Sonoma State University has begun the process of renovating the electrical power grid on campus, with the first phase of trenching and surface restoration likely to be completed by Sept. 24. This construction project, taking place at the intersection of Sequoia Way and West Redwood Drive on campus, has caused...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Sonoma, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Education
Local
California Education
sonomacountygazette.com

Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County

About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Food trucks are pulling into SSU this week

New food trucks are coming to Sonoma State University’s campus. SSU Culinary Services will be having one food truck per day scheduled Monday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. every week until mid-Nov. These food options are meant to be affordable and accommodating to all SSU students. Students can expect many...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County to fund mobile behavioral health crisis responders

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has authorized nearly $2.5 million in grant money to fund behavioral health mobile crisis teams in four cities. The $2.49 million state grant will help the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cotati establish mobile crisis service programs. Such programs send behavioral health and emergency medical service teams to emergency calls that do not require a law enforcement response. For the past decade, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services has operated its own program, the Mobile Support Team, responding to calls in which an individual may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'I just could not believe it'; Livermore team celebrates NASA's historic strike on distant asteroid

LIVERMORE -- This time is wasn't a movie. NASA has made history as it deliberately flew a spacecraft straight into an asteroid - all in an effort to save the planet from future destruction. The first-of-its-kind mission to knock a celestial object off-course started 10 months ago when NASA launched a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator from Vandenberg in California. On Monday night, the space agency deliberately crashed a spacecraft  into an asteroid the size of the Statue of Liberty - about 7 million miles from earth. "I just could not believe it. The energy in the room was just incredible...
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County loosens restrictions on camping in public spaces to meet homeless needs

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Those without homes in Sonoma County can now camp overnight in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments.The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed.The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district.The board will be required...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park

Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area

For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
STANFORD, CA
kuic.com

The Vacaville Museum Guild Fall Festival Courtyard Sale On 10/15

The Vacaville Museum Guild, 213 Buck Ave, Vacaville, will be holding a Fall Festival Courtyard Sale,. Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to shop in an. outdoor setting, as you check out items that the Museum and Guild...
VACAVILLE, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness

SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

