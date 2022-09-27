Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
Related
sonomastatestar.com
Welcome back! can we talk?
Students are back at Sonoma State and the campus is bustling with life and energy with orientation week, the start of classes and the start of many of SSU’s sports teams’ seasons starting. A feel of normalcy has fallen over campus due to the higher percentage of in-person classes with the fading of Covid and more students returning to campus.
kalw.org
Psychedelic therapy in the Bay, today
Psychedelics are hallucinogenic drugs that can be consumed to access non-traditional states of consciousness. For decades, they’ve been scheduled - which means that the government doesn’t believe they have any medicinal uses. But this bad reputation is slowly changing. UC Berkeley recently created a school to specifically study...
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
sonomastatestar.com
SSU moves to upgrade the campus power grid
Sonoma State University has begun the process of renovating the electrical power grid on campus, with the first phase of trenching and surface restoration likely to be completed by Sept. 24. This construction project, taking place at the intersection of Sequoia Way and West Redwood Drive on campus, has caused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
sonomastatestar.com
Food trucks are pulling into SSU this week
New food trucks are coming to Sonoma State University’s campus. SSU Culinary Services will be having one food truck per day scheduled Monday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. every week until mid-Nov. These food options are meant to be affordable and accommodating to all SSU students. Students can expect many...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County to fund mobile behavioral health crisis responders
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has authorized nearly $2.5 million in grant money to fund behavioral health mobile crisis teams in four cities. The $2.49 million state grant will help the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cotati establish mobile crisis service programs. Such programs send behavioral health and emergency medical service teams to emergency calls that do not require a law enforcement response. For the past decade, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services has operated its own program, the Mobile Support Team, responding to calls in which an individual may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SF's Galileo forfeits football game over parents' safety concerns at Richmond High School
"That forfeiture means that Richmond High School lost the opportunity to play their first home game of the year. And it means that students who have been working very hard to build up their football program ...did not get the opportunity to compete in their first completion of the year."
'I just could not believe it'; Livermore team celebrates NASA's historic strike on distant asteroid
LIVERMORE -- This time is wasn't a movie. NASA has made history as it deliberately flew a spacecraft straight into an asteroid - all in an effort to save the planet from future destruction. The first-of-its-kind mission to knock a celestial object off-course started 10 months ago when NASA launched a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator from Vandenberg in California. On Monday night, the space agency deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid the size of the Statue of Liberty - about 7 million miles from earth. "I just could not believe it. The energy in the room was just incredible...
Sonoma County loosens restrictions on camping in public spaces to meet homeless needs
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Those without homes in Sonoma County can now camp overnight in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments.The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed.The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district.The board will be required...
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
kuic.com
The Vacaville Museum Guild Fall Festival Courtyard Sale On 10/15
The Vacaville Museum Guild, 213 Buck Ave, Vacaville, will be holding a Fall Festival Courtyard Sale,. Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to shop in an. outdoor setting, as you check out items that the Museum and Guild...
sonomamag.com
Two Indie Cider Makers Rescue Long-Forgotten Orchards Along the North Coast
Following the backroads from west Sonoma up to Humboldt County, the saga of the North Coast’s long-forgotten apple orchards unfolds like a novel of lost treasure. Deep in the woods, clusters of apple trees lie buried beneath overgrown scrub oak forests or overtaken by wild blackberry brambles. You could...
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
How a Bay Area man became 2nd ever to solo kayak from CA to Hawaii, after 91-day journey
HE MADE IT! ABC7 News caught up with Cyril Derreumaux after his historic 2,400-mile solo kayaking journey concluded in Hawaii last week. Here's how he's reflecting on the trip.
Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness
SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
Comments / 0