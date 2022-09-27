ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan consul ‘blindfolded and restrained’ during FSB interrogation in Russia

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bilXX_0iBcL5jv00
People gather together in Tokyo to raise funds for Ukraine via donations on the street. Japan has demanded Russia apologise for interrogating one of its diplomats in Vladivostock.

Japan has summoned Russia’s ambassador in Tokyo after a Japanese diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation in Vladivostok.

Japan’s foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said Tatsunori Motoki, a consul based in the eastern Russian city, had been subjected to a “coercive interrogation” during his detention by Russia’s FSB security service.

The FSB said it was holding him on allegations of espionage, one of which was linked to the effect of Ukraine war sanctions on Russia.

The Kremlin has previously labelled Japan a “hostile country” – a designation it shares with the US, Britain and EU countries – after Tokyo joined them in imposing sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Hayashi said on Tuesday that Motoki had not engaged in any illegal activity and described his detention, which lasted several hours, as “totally unacceptable”.

In response, Japan’s foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, over the incident, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The ministry demanded that Moscow make a formal apology, Hayashi said, adding the government would consider appropriate retaliatory measures.

Motoki was detained and accused of spying after he allegedly obtained classified information in exchange for a payment, the FSB alleged.

The diplomat, it added, had been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave Russia within 48 hours. Media reports said he was expected back in Japan by Wednesday.

“A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving classified information, in exchange for money, about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region,” the FSB claimed in a statement carried by Russian news agencies on Monday.

The FSB also claimed he had been soliciting information about the impact on the eastern Primorsky region of sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Japan’s embassy in Moscow lodged a protest with the Russian foreign ministry, describing Motoki’s detention and interrogation as violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Comments / 5

FlyingJackolade
1d ago

Putin’s insanity is pushing his henchmen across the world to commit unprecedented measures

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshimasa Hayashi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsb#Interrogation#Ukraine War Politics#Japanese#Russian#Kremlin#Kyodo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

455K+
Followers
104K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy