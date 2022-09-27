ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
South Norfolk, VA
State
West Virginia State
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
multihousingnews.com

Virginia Asset Sells for $32M

Berkadia arranged the transaction and secured acquisition financing under the form of a five-year bridge loan. The Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners have acquired The Village at Stoneybrook, a 256-unit multifamily community in Newport News, Va. Berkadia Norfolk represented the seller, Stoneybrook & Associated LLC, in the $32...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Things To Do#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Urban Area#Nature Park#Picnic Areas#Travel Destinations#Linus Boating#Linus Outdoor
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk International Airport expecting flight impacts from Hurricane Ian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see significant wind or other issues (outside of rain) from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the major hurricane’s impact in Florida is expected to have ripple effects on the airline industry. Norfolk International Airport expects air travel...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy