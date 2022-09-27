ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AFP

North Korea sounds warning as US, South Korea begin naval drills

South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, leading to a warning by North Korea that the allies risked triggering war. South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
International Business Times

North Korea Denies Sending Weapons To Russia, Warns US For 'Reckless Remarks'

North Korea denied that it is supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, terming the allegations as "rumors" spread by "hostile forces" aimed at tarnishing the country's image. "We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export...
The Independent

North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit

North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday,...
US News and World Report

Harris to Be Latest Dignitary to Make 'Bucket List' Visit to North Korea Border

SEOUL (Reuters) -When U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris makes an expected visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on Thursday, she will be the latest in a long list of dignitaries - and tourists - coming to gaze into secretive North Korea. The DMZ is a relic...
Daily Mail

North Korea accuses US of risking regional war with huge military drills in the region - just days after Kim Jong Un's deranged regime tested another ballistic missile

North Korea has accused the US of risking starting a war after they held their first combined naval exercise with South Korea in five years. The joint drills, which took place near to the peninsula today, came a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch. The four-day exercise...
