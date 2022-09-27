Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Exhibition Game Times Set
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team is gearing up for a pair of fall exhibitions against Samford and Arizona State in October. Vanderbilt’s first game of the fall will take place Oct. 23 at Hawkins Field with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The matchup between the Commodores and Bulldogs will be open to the public and admission is free.
vucommodores.com
Vanderbilt TV Schedule Announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women’s basketball television schedule was announced Wednesday by the SEC. The Commodores will have nine nationally televised games during the 2022-23 season including two matchups with the potential to air on ESPN2. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will produce a combined 13 regular-season conference...
vucommodores.com
Friday's Game Moved Up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s game at Auburn on Friday has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT start. The SEC clash, originally set for 6:30 p.m., was moved up due to inclement weather expected in the area. The contest will remain on SEC Network+.
