NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team is gearing up for a pair of fall exhibitions against Samford and Arizona State in October. Vanderbilt’s first game of the fall will take place Oct. 23 at Hawkins Field with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The matchup between the Commodores and Bulldogs will be open to the public and admission is free.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO