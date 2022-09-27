ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
BASKETBALL
Sporting News

Canada vs. Uruguay result: Darwin Nunez helps blank Les Rouges in World Cup tuneup

It was Canada's toughest test on paper ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it turned out that way as Uruguay handed the Canadians a 2-0 loss. A goal after just six minutes is not what John Herdman's side needed against the talented No. 13-ranked Uruguayans. Nicolas de la Cruz converted a free kick that went over the wall and beat Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to get the South American side on its way.
SOCCER
WSB Radio

VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit...
WORLD
ng-sportingnews.com

UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA
BBC

Son Heung-min: Tottenham forward scores as South Korea beat Cameroon

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min's first-half header earned South Korea victory over Cameroon in a friendly in Seoul on Tuesday. The 30-year-old nodded home a rebound in the 35th minute after Kim Jin-Su's strike was parried by Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana. The Central African nation, who fell 2-0 to...
SOCCER

