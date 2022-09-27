It was Canada's toughest test on paper ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it turned out that way as Uruguay handed the Canadians a 2-0 loss. A goal after just six minutes is not what John Herdman's side needed against the talented No. 13-ranked Uruguayans. Nicolas de la Cruz converted a free kick that went over the wall and beat Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to get the South American side on its way.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO