Mali players filmed fighting each other at women’s basketball World Cup
Basketball’s world governing body has opened an investigation after players on the Mali women’s team were filmed physically fighting one another following their World Cup loss to Serbia in Sydney. The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou broke out during a post-match interview with Serbia’s Sasa...
Australia hands Canada its first loss of World Cup, 75-72
SYDNEY (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 16 points and five blocks to help Australia beat Canada 75-72 on Monday night in the women’s World Cup. The win caused a log-jam atop Group B with Australia, Canada and France all with three wins with one game left for each team.
Puerto Rico reaches first World Cup quarterfinals
SYDNEY (AP) — Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup for the first time. Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on Tuesday on the final day of pool play.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions
Vice President Kamala Harris has said her trip to Asia is intended to shore up American alliances with Japan and South Korea
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
Unbeaten Holland Reach Nations League Finals After Virgil Van Dijk Scores In Win Over Belgium
Holland became the first team ever to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals more than once on Sunday night.
Canada vs. Uruguay result: Darwin Nunez helps blank Les Rouges in World Cup tuneup
It was Canada's toughest test on paper ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it turned out that way as Uruguay handed the Canadians a 2-0 loss. A goal after just six minutes is not what John Herdman's side needed against the talented No. 13-ranked Uruguayans. Nicolas de la Cruz converted a free kick that went over the wall and beat Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to get the South American side on its way.
VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit...
Nations League: Spain seeks elusive win in Portugal
MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique tried to stay optimistic about Spain’s chances of advancing in the Nations League following a disappointing home loss to Switzerland. After all, La Roja can still secure a spot in the finals with a win in Portugal on Tuesday. “We see it...
ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem rallies in Tel Aviv
Dominic Thiem of Austria survived a tight battle with Laslo Djere of Serbia to prevail 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in
UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format
The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
Son Heung-min: Tottenham forward scores as South Korea beat Cameroon
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min's first-half header earned South Korea victory over Cameroon in a friendly in Seoul on Tuesday. The 30-year-old nodded home a rebound in the 35th minute after Kim Jin-Su's strike was parried by Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana. The Central African nation, who fell 2-0 to...
WTA roundup: Kaia Kanepi rallies for win in native Estonia
Kaia Kanepi won 82.1 percent of her first-serve points while rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over fifth-seeded Jelena
Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists
TAIPEI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan will end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from Oct. 13 and welcome tourists back, the government said on Thursday, completing a major step on its plan to re-open to the outside world.
U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States said at a summit with Pacific island leaders on Wednesday that it had agreed on a partnership for the future with them and held out the prospect of "big dollar" help to a region where it hopes to stem China's expanding influence.
