The Herald News

Eye Strain at Work? Try the 20-20-20 Rule for Relief

TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Staring at a computer screen endlessly can lead to dry, irritated, tired eyes and headaches. But there’s a quick fix. Just look away from the screen every 20 minutes. Do this for at least 20 seconds, and look about 20 feet in the distance. Experts have suggested the...
LIVESTRONG.com

Dry Throat? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You

A dry throat isn't exactly a medical emergency. But that parched, chalky feeling can sure be uncomfortable. And when it's happening often, it can get annoying fast. Dry throats can feel distinct from sore throats, since it's possible to have dryness without symptoms like coughing or scratchiness. But the two symptoms can also overlap. "Dry throat and sore throat often go together in many disease processes," says Peter Ashman, MD, an otolaryngologist with ENT and Allergy Associations in New York.
aarp.org

Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks

A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
scitechdaily.com

A New Promising Alternative to Opioids for Dental Pain

A recent University of Rochester research demonstrates a possible substitute for opioids for post-dental extraction pain. Research from the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) offers hope for a non-opioid solution for acute dental pain as the opioid crisis continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
Healthline

Managing My Eczema: Dry Eyes, Dark Circles, and More

Different forms of eczema can impact the scalp, face, and body. Eczema is impacted by biological factors like hormones, allergies, and production of sebum. It can also be affected by lifestyle factors, some of which you can manage. I have three decades of battling eczema flare-ups behind me, and while...
aarp.org

Higher-Risk Treatments for Managing Pain

Hear about higher-risk treatments for people living with pain, such as opioids and NSAIDs. The goals of the person in pain and the benefits and risks of medication are important considerations. Explore side effects and safety issues and get guidance in decision making and securing medications safely.
Science News

False teeth could double as hearing aids

Prosthetic teeth could make great hearing aids. Vibrations applied to replacements for lost teeth travel well through jawbones to the inner ear, researchers report in the September Journal of the Acoustical Society of America. The finding could lead to discreet alternatives to conventional hearing aids and cochlear implants that people with hearing impairments often use (SN: 7/7/16).
Cadrene Heslop

Avoid Using Cotton Swabs In The Ears

According to research papers, cotton-tipped swabs should not go into one's ears. The study suggests people ought to use cotton-tipped swabs for other purposes. So, they should not be in one's bathroom cabinet. A makeup case and cleaning cabinet are the identified alternative locations. Q-tips are not for one's ears. The paper says pediatricians suggest people leave earwax alone. The explanation? The removal of earwax can cause problems. (source)
MedicalXpress

A hydrogel that allows for quick burn dressing changes while minimizing pain

An advanced hydrogel that promotes wound healing for second-degree burns and can be dissolved quickly and easily during dressing changes while minimizing pain and trauma for patients has been developed by bioengineers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). The state-of-the-art biomaterial, described in the journal Bioactive Materials, is highly absorbent and...
WebMD

What it’s Like to Vacation With Migraines

Do you always get a migraine when you travel or go on a vacation?. The migraine brain loves routine, and traveling brings a lot of daily changes and exposure to triggers, including:. Changes to your sleep schedule. Changes to eating plan and diet. A new atmosphere and barometric pressure. High...
