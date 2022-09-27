Read full article on original website
Eye Strain at Work? Try the 20-20-20 Rule for Relief
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Staring at a computer screen endlessly can lead to dry, irritated, tired eyes and headaches. But there’s a quick fix. Just look away from the screen every 20 minutes. Do this for at least 20 seconds, and look about 20 feet in the distance. Experts have suggested the...
Dry Throat? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You
A dry throat isn't exactly a medical emergency. But that parched, chalky feeling can sure be uncomfortable. And when it's happening often, it can get annoying fast. Dry throats can feel distinct from sore throats, since it's possible to have dryness without symptoms like coughing or scratchiness. But the two symptoms can also overlap. "Dry throat and sore throat often go together in many disease processes," says Peter Ashman, MD, an otolaryngologist with ENT and Allergy Associations in New York.
Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks
A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
A New Promising Alternative to Opioids for Dental Pain
A recent University of Rochester research demonstrates a possible substitute for opioids for post-dental extraction pain. Research from the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) offers hope for a non-opioid solution for acute dental pain as the opioid crisis continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
'I spent hundreds to remove excess hair after waiting seven years for a PCOS diagnosis'
I was 14 when I nervously made my first doctor’s appointment for a slew of embarrassing symptoms. Acne, irregular and heavy periods, and excess hair growth on my face and body were a part of my everyday reality in my teen years. But I was shocked to be told...
Plastic Surgeon Claims Amazon and Google Employees Are Undergoing Surgery to Be 3 Inches Taller
The doctor developed a method to implant and subsequently extend pins in the femur to increase height.
Florida company recalls luxury brand hand sanitizer because it contains a carcinogen
The presence of benzene caused Orlando company Salon Technologies International to recall hand sanitizer it made for luxury brand Antica Farmacista.
A guide to getting a lash lift — the low maintenance trick to bigger eyes
Here's exactly what to expect when you get a lash lift — how long it will last, the cost, and how to care for your lashes.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
Reusable Contact Lenses May Increase Risk of Contracting Rare Preventable Eye Infection
Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious eye infection that can lead to sight loss. About 85 percent of cases occur in people who wear contact lenses. Researchers say people who wear reusable contact lenses have a higher risk of contracting the infection than those who wear disposable lenses do.
Managing My Eczema: Dry Eyes, Dark Circles, and More
Different forms of eczema can impact the scalp, face, and body. Eczema is impacted by biological factors like hormones, allergies, and production of sebum. It can also be affected by lifestyle factors, some of which you can manage. I have three decades of battling eczema flare-ups behind me, and while...
Retraining your nose can help with smell loss due to COVID, experts say
(CNN) - If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, you’re not alone. Health experts say you can retrain your nose to regain your sense of smell. Nearly one in five adults who have been infected with coronavirus still have long-lasting symptoms, according to...
Higher-Risk Treatments for Managing Pain
Hear about higher-risk treatments for people living with pain, such as opioids and NSAIDs. The goals of the person in pain and the benefits and risks of medication are important considerations. Explore side effects and safety issues and get guidance in decision making and securing medications safely.
'Like My Skin Is Being Melted Off:' Thesis Stress Gives Student Shingles
A Reddit user has reported developing shingles after the stress of handing in their university thesis. They shared an image of their leg in the subreddit Wellthatsucks and wrote: "It feels like my skin is being melted off." The post has been upvoted over 33,000 times and received over 1,700...
False teeth could double as hearing aids
Prosthetic teeth could make great hearing aids. Vibrations applied to replacements for lost teeth travel well through jawbones to the inner ear, researchers report in the September Journal of the Acoustical Society of America. The finding could lead to discreet alternatives to conventional hearing aids and cochlear implants that people with hearing impairments often use (SN: 7/7/16).
Avoid Using Cotton Swabs In The Ears
According to research papers, cotton-tipped swabs should not go into one's ears. The study suggests people ought to use cotton-tipped swabs for other purposes. So, they should not be in one's bathroom cabinet. A makeup case and cleaning cabinet are the identified alternative locations. Q-tips are not for one's ears. The paper says pediatricians suggest people leave earwax alone. The explanation? The removal of earwax can cause problems. (source)
A hydrogel that allows for quick burn dressing changes while minimizing pain
An advanced hydrogel that promotes wound healing for second-degree burns and can be dissolved quickly and easily during dressing changes while minimizing pain and trauma for patients has been developed by bioengineers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). The state-of-the-art biomaterial, described in the journal Bioactive Materials, is highly absorbent and...
Are you suffering from itchy and inflamed eyelids? Hypochlorous Acid might be the solution
Did you know when the lash line is clogged with debris, your chance of developing Blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelids) increases? First, there was Hyaluronic Acid; then there was Niacinamide. Now, it’s time for Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) to shine! Hypochlorous acid is a natural, gentle way to eradicate...
What it’s Like to Vacation With Migraines
Do you always get a migraine when you travel or go on a vacation?. The migraine brain loves routine, and traveling brings a lot of daily changes and exposure to triggers, including:. Changes to your sleep schedule. Changes to eating plan and diet. A new atmosphere and barometric pressure. High...
Scientists develop tattoos that are pain-free, blood-free, and self-administered
Tattooing went from a subculture to pop culture in the past decades. Tattoo artists use a mechanized needle to puncture the skin and inject ink into the dermis or second layer of skin- this is not only painful but it's time-consuming. Now researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have...
