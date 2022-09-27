Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
Review: Their Town at Mockingbird on Main
A little drum roll, please…today I introduce you to a relatively new – only existing since July 2021 – performance venue in the Quad Cities. It’s The Mockingbird on Main in Davenport . This intimate, 40-seat, cabaret-style venue describes itself as a “creator-driven arts incubator…that aspires to provide an inclusive, collaborative, safe, and innovative environment,” with the vision “to unite cross-generational outreach and civic engagement to make a positive impact on our world through excellence in artistic expression.” Lofty – but admirable – goals and their offerings are not limited to theater.
wvik.org
Peep Stones
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. In 1840, the Reverend George Moore moved from Massachusetts to Quincy, Illinois to become a missionary for the Society for Propagating the Gospel among Indians and Others in North America. At Quincy he quickly developed a new hobby: investigating the new Mormon settlement just up the river at Nauvoo, Illinois. Had it not been for the Reverend Moore, we might never have known about the Nauvoo peep stone.
wvik.org
Mobile Museum in Moline
The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will stop at the Moline Public Library from this Wednesday through Friday. It's from the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Chicago. Elizabeth Blair is the Education Associate of the mobile museum, also called a travelling classroom. She says it's visiting Moline as a part of the "Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today" events.
wvik.org
8th Annual CornCon
Founder and Conference Chair John Johnson says his goals are to increase awareness of the need for online security, train young people for careers, and increase diversity. "There are students from certain demographics, girls for example, losing interest in STEM activities by the time they get into middle school and high school if they're not encouraged and they don't see it as something that might apply to them."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvik.org
Moline May Grow South of the Airport
Ryan Hvitlok, Director of Community and Economic Development, says the city must grow so it can continue to provide essential services to its residents. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
Comments / 0