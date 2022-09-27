ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campaign finance deadline today in Pennsylvania

By Joel Williams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 1 day ago

Candidates and organizations involved in Pennsylvania’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 27, 2022. The general election will take place in Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022.

What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Pennsylvania?

Want to review the campaign finance data in Pennsylvania so far? Click here to explore the data on Transparency USA.

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

