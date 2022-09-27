ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu

Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
KITV.com

Na Mea Pono: Making lemonade out of lemons

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seven years ago, Michael and Kelsey Darling were devastated when doctors found a 12-centimeter mass in Michael's chest -- diagnosing him with Stage 4 Cancer. "We went through some really dark days where it was really hard to get through the challenges that we were facing emotionally,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu looks to fill over 20 vacant board and commission spots

The City and County of Honolulu has over 20 vacant volunteer positions for boards, commissions and committees. Here are the boards, commissions and committees with vacant positions, along with the number of positions in parentheses:. Civil Service Commission (1) Elections Special Needs Advisory Committee (1) Honolulu Ethics Commission (1) Grants...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

No decision yet regarding HTA's US market brand management contract

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wednesday is the final day of the contract extension for the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau to serve as the Hawaii Tourism Authority's (HTA) US market brand management and visitor education contractor. In June, HTA awarded the new US market contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Makiki
KITV.com

Rodeo comes to Waimanalo September 29

WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Get your boots and lassos ready: after a three-year hiatus, Hawaii's largest rodeo is returning to east Oahu. The All American Rodeo kicks off Thursday, September 29, at the New Town & Country Stables in Waimanalo.
WAIMANALO, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

“Swillauea”

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Prospective Changes to DUI laws

Should the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration when driving be lowered? How might that keep our roadways safe and reduce the numbers of DUI’s causing accidents in the islands? Rick Collins, project director for the Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance and Thomas Billins, Acting Lieutenant for the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division are on the show to explain why this is being considered, and the common signs that someone might not be driving well on the road.
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
WAIMANALO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy