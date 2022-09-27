Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu
KITV.com
Nonprofit raising awareness about diaper insecurity in the islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi both signed proclamations recognizing this week as "National Diaper Need Awareness Week". Nonprofit, Aloha Diaper Bank, is using this week to spread awareness about diaper insecurity in the islands.
Honolulu Council Race: Candidates Vie To Represent Pearl City After Close Primary
In the Honolulu City Council election for the area surrounding Pearl City, Republican state Rep. Val Aquino Okimoto is pitching herself as the fresh face voters want while longtime Democratic politician Ron Menor says his decades as a city and state lawmaker will allow him to be effective. The District...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
Na Mea Pono: Making lemonade out of lemons
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seven years ago, Michael and Kelsey Darling were devastated when doctors found a 12-centimeter mass in Michael's chest -- diagnosing him with Stage 4 Cancer. "We went through some really dark days where it was really hard to get through the challenges that we were facing emotionally,...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu looks to fill over 20 vacant board and commission spots
The City and County of Honolulu has over 20 vacant volunteer positions for boards, commissions and committees. Here are the boards, commissions and committees with vacant positions, along with the number of positions in parentheses:. Civil Service Commission (1) Elections Special Needs Advisory Committee (1) Honolulu Ethics Commission (1) Grants...
KITV.com
No decision yet regarding HTA's US market brand management contract
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wednesday is the final day of the contract extension for the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau to serve as the Hawaii Tourism Authority's (HTA) US market brand management and visitor education contractor. In June, HTA awarded the new US market contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
Rodeo comes to Waimanalo September 29
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Get your boots and lassos ready: after a three-year hiatus, Hawaii's largest rodeo is returning to east Oahu. The All American Rodeo kicks off Thursday, September 29, at the New Town & Country Stables in Waimanalo.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
“Swillauea”
In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
KITV.com
'Geek Meet' returns to Honolulu, shows off economic impact of tech on Hawaii
The Geeks are back in Honolulu. After a two-year hiatus, the Geek Meet resumed on Saturday. While "geek hobbies" may seem silly to some, this festival makes a big impact on Hawaii and its residents. 'Geek Meet' returns to Honolulu, shows off economic impact of tech on Hawaii. After a...
Taxpayers To Cover Legal Expenses For Honolulu Police Officers Involved In Makaha Crash
The Honolulu Police Commission has decided that state law requires that taxpayers pick up the legal expenses in a lawsuit against two officers accused of causing and leaving the scene of a car crash in Makaha that seriously injured six people. In its Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law...
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
KITV.com
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24 years old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Body Show: Prospective Changes to DUI laws
Should the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration when driving be lowered? How might that keep our roadways safe and reduce the numbers of DUI’s causing accidents in the islands? Rick Collins, project director for the Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance and Thomas Billins, Acting Lieutenant for the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division are on the show to explain why this is being considered, and the common signs that someone might not be driving well on the road.
thisweekhawaii.com
Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo
Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
