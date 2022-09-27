ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

coolcleveland.com

Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club

Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

This Weekend’s Oktoberfest Is at Platform Beer Co

If you like to drink beer and eat really large pretzels, this is your time of year: the onslaught of the Oktoberfests. And this weekend Platform Beer is hosting one at its Ohio City facility. There you can drink LOTS of beer (they encourage it!) including their Brauraiser Oktoberfest Marzen Style Lager, eat schnitzels, brats and pretzels by Branch BBQ, dance to live polka music, take part in a stein contest and snag some giveaways.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

NE Ohio Artist Eva Kwong Talks About her Show at Youngstown Art Museum

Ceramicist Eva Kwong is everywhere. Kwong is one of the area’s premiere artists, with an international reputation. She just closed a show at Akron’s Summit Artspace called Love Between the Atoms, featuring ceramic and 3D printed sculptures inspired by natural, organic forms such as cells and seeds, as well as two-dimensionally pieces.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
coolcleveland.com

Check Out Some Jazz in Chagrin Falls on Monday Nights

Bored on a Monday night with everything closed, but you want to go out? The Paris Room in Chagrin Falls recreates the vibe of a small, sophisticated jazz bistro with a series of Monday nights featuring area jazz musicians from 7-9pm, cocktails and a small hors d’oeuvres and dessert menu.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
akronschools.com

Akron Roundtable Presentation

Join the Akron Roundtable in a presentation by Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack on Oct. 20 at noon. Held at Quaker Station (135 S. Broadway St.), the superintendent will talk about "Hope in a Post-Pandemic World: Meeting Our Challenges and Opportunities Together." The luncheon discussion, sponsored by Oswald Companies, is $25/seat (includes lunch). Make your reservation here >>. For more information, call 330.247.8682.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Opens Season with Mahler Symphony No. 2

The Cleveland Orchestra kicks off its full (yay!) 2022-23 season this weekend with a blast of music: Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 (“Resurrection”). Mahler, of course, is known for his powerful, rousing music, and this symphony in particular is beloved for its sonic fireworks. First performed in 1895, it features not only a large orchestra, but also a choir and soloists, to convey its ideas about the search for the meaning of life and death and his vision of the afterlife — no small task.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Fear’s Confections Is Hosting an Anniversary Party

Sat 10/1 @ noon-6PM If you’ve ever stopped by Fear’s Confections in Lakewood or run into proprietor Cassandra Fear selling her wares at an event, you know how tasty her more than two dozen flavors of brownies and her handmade hand-dipped and hand-molded chocolates are. In addition to brownies in such flavors as “Evil Monkey” (chocolate with banana), she’s know for producing chocolates in shapes that appeal to pop-culture nerds (Star Wars, Dr. Who) as well as seasonal chocolates for holidays such as Halloween and Christmas. The unique shop also sells items by local artists, craftspeople and other local makers.
LAKEWOOD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Metal on Metal Host Bill Peters Celebrates 40th Year on the Air

While the 40th Anniversary Metal on Metal shows at the Maple Grove this weekend are both sold out, we just wanted to take time to congratulate Bill Peters, host of the Metal on Metal program on the John Carroll University radio station WJCU 88.7FM on his long-running show. As any...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Oberlin Alum Rhiannon Giddens Returns to Campus to Perform with Partner Francesco Turrisi

Rhiannon Giddens graduated from Oberlin in 2000 but she’s certainly been no stranger there, despite a busy, successful music career. She studied opera at Oberlin, but she’s better known for singing and playing banjo and fiddle in folk/old-time/bluegrass settings. She earned acclaim as co-founder/member of the country/blues/old-time ensemble Carolina Chocolate Drops and as a solo artist and collaborator. She performed with country artist Eric Church on his terrific 2015 single “Kill a Word,” as well as with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project, Kronos Quartet, Allen Toussaint and many, many more.
OBERLIN, OH
theccmonline.com

Growing up in Malvern, 1960s style

Dr. Tom Romano shared his insider’s view of his father’s Red’s Night Club and Bowling Alley as well as a bird’s eye view of 1960s Malvern hosted by The Malvern Historical Society on Sept. 16. Romano is a professor at Miami University of Ohio and has...
MALVERN, OH
coolcleveland.com

Lorain County

Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
AKRON, OH

