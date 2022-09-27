Sat 10/1 @ noon-6PM If you’ve ever stopped by Fear’s Confections in Lakewood or run into proprietor Cassandra Fear selling her wares at an event, you know how tasty her more than two dozen flavors of brownies and her handmade hand-dipped and hand-molded chocolates are. In addition to brownies in such flavors as “Evil Monkey” (chocolate with banana), she’s know for producing chocolates in shapes that appeal to pop-culture nerds (Star Wars, Dr. Who) as well as seasonal chocolates for holidays such as Halloween and Christmas. The unique shop also sells items by local artists, craftspeople and other local makers.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO