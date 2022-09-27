Read full article on original website
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
coolcleveland.com
Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club
Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
coolcleveland.com
This Weekend’s Oktoberfest Is at Platform Beer Co
If you like to drink beer and eat really large pretzels, this is your time of year: the onslaught of the Oktoberfests. And this weekend Platform Beer is hosting one at its Ohio City facility. There you can drink LOTS of beer (they encourage it!) including their Brauraiser Oktoberfest Marzen Style Lager, eat schnitzels, brats and pretzels by Branch BBQ, dance to live polka music, take part in a stein contest and snag some giveaways.
coolcleveland.com
NE Ohio Artist Eva Kwong Talks About her Show at Youngstown Art Museum
Ceramicist Eva Kwong is everywhere. Kwong is one of the area’s premiere artists, with an international reputation. She just closed a show at Akron’s Summit Artspace called Love Between the Atoms, featuring ceramic and 3D printed sculptures inspired by natural, organic forms such as cells and seeds, as well as two-dimensionally pieces.
coolcleveland.com
Check Out Some Jazz in Chagrin Falls on Monday Nights
Bored on a Monday night with everything closed, but you want to go out? The Paris Room in Chagrin Falls recreates the vibe of a small, sophisticated jazz bistro with a series of Monday nights featuring area jazz musicians from 7-9pm, cocktails and a small hors d’oeuvres and dessert menu.
akronschools.com
Akron Roundtable Presentation
Join the Akron Roundtable in a presentation by Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack on Oct. 20 at noon. Held at Quaker Station (135 S. Broadway St.), the superintendent will talk about "Hope in a Post-Pandemic World: Meeting Our Challenges and Opportunities Together." The luncheon discussion, sponsored by Oswald Companies, is $25/seat (includes lunch). Make your reservation here >>. For more information, call 330.247.8682.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra Opens Season with Mahler Symphony No. 2
The Cleveland Orchestra kicks off its full (yay!) 2022-23 season this weekend with a blast of music: Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 (“Resurrection”). Mahler, of course, is known for his powerful, rousing music, and this symphony in particular is beloved for its sonic fireworks. First performed in 1895, it features not only a large orchestra, but also a choir and soloists, to convey its ideas about the search for the meaning of life and death and his vision of the afterlife — no small task.
coolcleveland.com
Fear’s Confections Is Hosting an Anniversary Party
Sat 10/1 @ noon-6PM If you’ve ever stopped by Fear’s Confections in Lakewood or run into proprietor Cassandra Fear selling her wares at an event, you know how tasty her more than two dozen flavors of brownies and her handmade hand-dipped and hand-molded chocolates are. In addition to brownies in such flavors as “Evil Monkey” (chocolate with banana), she’s know for producing chocolates in shapes that appeal to pop-culture nerds (Star Wars, Dr. Who) as well as seasonal chocolates for holidays such as Halloween and Christmas. The unique shop also sells items by local artists, craftspeople and other local makers.
coolcleveland.com
L.A.-Based Cleveland Musician Adele Bertei Releases First New Music in 34 Years
In June of 1977, aspiring Cleveland musician Adele Bertei, who’d been part of the local underground music scene that spawned Pere Ubu and the Dead Boys, checked into New York City’s legendary seedy Chelsea Hotel, home to several generations of musicians, artists, writers and poets. Thus she began...
Wing Week! Here are the CLE restaurants taking part
Cleveland Wing Week will return in just a couple of weeks. The popular event lasts a full week and is all about paying homage to the wing.
coolcleveland.com
Metal on Metal Host Bill Peters Celebrates 40th Year on the Air
While the 40th Anniversary Metal on Metal shows at the Maple Grove this weekend are both sold out, we just wanted to take time to congratulate Bill Peters, host of the Metal on Metal program on the John Carroll University radio station WJCU 88.7FM on his long-running show. As any...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
coolcleveland.com
Oberlin Alum Rhiannon Giddens Returns to Campus to Perform with Partner Francesco Turrisi
Rhiannon Giddens graduated from Oberlin in 2000 but she’s certainly been no stranger there, despite a busy, successful music career. She studied opera at Oberlin, but she’s better known for singing and playing banjo and fiddle in folk/old-time/bluegrass settings. She earned acclaim as co-founder/member of the country/blues/old-time ensemble Carolina Chocolate Drops and as a solo artist and collaborator. She performed with country artist Eric Church on his terrific 2015 single “Kill a Word,” as well as with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project, Kronos Quartet, Allen Toussaint and many, many more.
theccmonline.com
Growing up in Malvern, 1960s style
Dr. Tom Romano shared his insider’s view of his father’s Red’s Night Club and Bowling Alley as well as a bird’s eye view of 1960s Malvern hosted by The Malvern Historical Society on Sept. 16. Romano is a professor at Miami University of Ohio and has...
Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio
If you're a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.
coolcleveland.com
Lorain County
Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
whbc.com
WIN CASH AND MUMS! Click HERE to Play!
It’s the Mums the Word Cash Contest! Well, “Mums” isn’t actually the word….There will be 10 words every day, Monday through Friday October 3rd through October 21st. Your chance to win $2000 dollars a day, 30-thousand dollars total. PLUS each day one lucky winner will take home their own Mums courtesy of Rohr’s Nursery and Garden Center. Words given during Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook, Live and Local with Jordan Miller and the Kenny and JT Show.
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
