ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup

By DOUG FEINBERG
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeTW0_0iBcGdn900

There's been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women's basketball team at the World Cup.

The names change over time, but the results don't.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 on Tuesday to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup.

The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The U.S. won 26 in a row from 1994-2006 leading up to that game. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-86.

“It’s kind of amazing,” said Breanna Stewart, who has been part of the last three World Cup teams. “Obviously, been here for some of it, but you understand the legends before that who really kind of started the streak. It goes to show that no matter who is playing on USA Basketball, we’re always trying to chase excellence.

"This streak doesn’t mean much right now because we’re going into the quarterfinals and focusing on winning a gold medal, but it’s something to kind of hang your hat on later.”

What started with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles has now been passed on to Stewart and A’ja Wilson. A legacy of excellence that doesn’t appear will end anytime soon.

“The players change and, you know, there was a lot of concern about who's next,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It was a concern when Dawn Staley and Lisa Leslie were playing and who was going to be next. Then it was Sue and (Taurasi) and then other great players, too. Now with this group they are saying, hey, we’re pretty good, too.”

After going unbeaten in pool play again, the U.S. hasn’t lost a game prior to the semifinals since 1983.

“We know the responsibility when you put on this jersey. There’s a lot more than yourself," Plum said. "Everyone puts pride to the side. We have a common goal. We have some amazing players on this team.”

The Americans (5-0) won their pool games by an average of 46.2 points and never trailed in any. They'll face Serbia in the quarterfinals Thursday. In other quarterfinal games, Puerto Rico will face Canada; China plays France and Australia takes on Belgium.

The U.S. was coming off a record rout of South Korea in which the team broke the World Cup record for points with 145. While the Americans didn't match that number, they put the game out of reach in the first 10 minutes, going up 33-15.

The lead ballooned to 63-31 at halftime. Bosnia and Herzegovina put together a small run to start the third quarter, but the U.S. scored the final 19 points of the period.

Once again they used a dominant inside performance, outscoring Bosnia and Herzegovina 84-28 in the paint led by Wilson, Stewart and Brionna Jones.

“It's a huge part of our identity,” Reeve said. “Ninety-whatever we had yesterday and 84 today, we just know what we're good at and we have players that are really understanding their opportunities for that.”

The U.S. was missing Jewell Loyd, who the team said was resting. Kahleah Copper started in her place and finished with 11 points.

Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead the Bosniaks (0-5), who were playing in their first World Cup.

SCOREBOARD

In other games Tuesday, Puerto Rico topped South Korea 92-73; China beat Belgium 81-55; Canada topped Mali 88-65; Serbia edged France 68-62. Australia defeated Japan 71-54.

UP NEXT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Tournament is over.

U.S.: Plays Serbia in the quarterfinals Thursday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Basketball World Cup: United States set new women's scoring record

United States set a new record for the highest score in the history of the Women's Basketball World Cup when they thrashed South Korea 145-69. Eight of the defending champions' 12 players reached double figures in Sydney, with Brionna Jones scoring 24 points and adding one assist. A'ja Wilson netted...
NBA
ESPN

Spain stun Portugal to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Dawn Staley
ESPN

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in final match before World Cup

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday. De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that...
MLS
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Womens#Americans
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Japan
ng-sportingnews.com

UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
93K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy