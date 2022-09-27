ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Newcastle considering bid for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

By Pa Sport Staff
What the papers say

Newcastle are reported to be weighing up a possible bid for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk . According to the i, Magpies bosses could be willing to spend as much as £50m for the 21-year-old, though they may need to fend off interest from Liverpool , Everton and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo reports the Anfield club are again tracking Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez . The Reds were linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the summer, but no deal materialised. However, the paper, citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, says the club’s interest in Fernandez has not gone away, and they may make a move for him as early as January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mb9HT_0iBcG8hz00

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is shaping up as a leading contender for the vacant Bournemouth job, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvNxS_0iBcG8hz00

Jude Bellingham : Marca reports the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is Real Madrid’s top target for next summer’s transfer window.

Milan Skriniar : Contract talks have stalled between the Slovakia defender and Inter Milan, says La Cazzetta dello Sport.

